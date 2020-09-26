After Further Review: In Color Guard, no one goes it alone

Support, even if it's just a nod or a wave or a hello, can mean the world to someone.

"We all stay together for something bigger than ourselves," Bozeman told me after the race, a purple Gatorade for refueling in one hand, a bottle of mustard to ward off cramps in the other. "It's not just for self. Some of these folks have not been in the military but they feel the camaraderie that we share as veterans, and first responders are the same."

Something bigger than ourselves. Like duty to one another. Like bearing each other's burdens. Like making sure our brothers and sisters don't fall through the cracks. That's what this whole American experience is supposed to be about.

So Ryan Zuidema, Lynchburg's police chief, could talk about sacrifice Saturday, because he's seen it on the faces of his Color Guard friends.

"When you've got a group like this," he noted, "you could run 20 or 30 miles. They lift each other up."

So Brian Powers, who spent 7½ years in the Navy, could decide in 2001 he'd help Bozeman start a small group that would run and hoist flags at the 10 Miler. Theirs was no grand display. No pretentious show. Just folks who had put their lives on the line saying other lives mattered, too.