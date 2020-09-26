After Further Review: In Color Guard, no one goes it alone

When Steve Bozeman began pounding pavement in the early 1970s, the running boom hadn't yet swept across the country.
Sometimes, he was all alone. Other times, he'd see two or three runners on his journeys through Joliet, Illinois. They'd all wave and say hello, as members of any small clan would.
Running is an individual sport. You can go at your own pace, settle some old score or just get the kinks out.
But sometimes it's all for one and one for all.
That's a lesson Bozeman has learned over the years. Watch his Color Guard charge up Farm Basket Hill one year — or better yet, run with them — and you'll leave feeling the same way. Everyone counts. We stick together. No one gets left behind.
Running 10 miles can be a daunting task. So the group, made up mostly of veterans, sings along the way, offering up military call-and-response cadences. They tell stories. They thrive off cheers from spectators.
The Virginia 10 Miler, which was set to be run Saturday morning, was canceled this year. The course initially looked awfully lonely. But as I followed the Color Guard, I quickly found out otherwise. Hundreds of people were out running. They cheered and clapped for the Guard with their flags held high. And Guard members waved back. More often than not, smiles overtook the faces of everyone around.
Support, even if it's just a nod or a wave or a hello, can mean the world to someone.
"We all stay together for something bigger than ourselves," Bozeman told me after the race, a purple Gatorade for refueling in one hand, a bottle of mustard to ward off cramps in the other. "It's not just for self. Some of these folks have not been in the military but they feel the camaraderie that we share as veterans, and first responders are the same."
Something bigger than ourselves. Like duty to one another. Like bearing each other's burdens. Like making sure our brothers and sisters don't fall through the cracks. That's what this whole American experience is supposed to be about.
So Ryan Zuidema, Lynchburg's police chief, could talk about sacrifice Saturday, because he's seen it on the faces of his Color Guard friends.
"When you've got a group like this," he noted, "you could run 20 or 30 miles. They lift each other up."
So Brian Powers, who spent 7½ years in the Navy, could decide in 2001 he'd help Bozeman start a small group that would run and hoist flags at the 10 Miler. Theirs was no grand display. No pretentious show. Just folks who had put their lives on the line saying other lives mattered, too.
So men and women in other states who have connections to the Color Guard ran 10 miles Saturday morning as well, knowing they weren't alone, because a little group in Lynchburg was doing the same thing.
And Bozeman, who after he served in Vietnam became a runner before there was a running boom, could look around and smile. He started out competing against himself years ago. Now he loves to run with others.
There were no world-class runners on the course Saturday. Just world-class individuals.
