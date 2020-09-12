After Further Review: Lessons from Ripken's streak still ring true

In 2008, a former colleague of mine, Nathan Warters, landed what for me amounted to the ultimate interview: a sit-down chat with Cal Ripken Jr.
Man, I was all kinds of jealous.
I wasn’t working at The News & Advance back then. No, I was in grad school, an idealistic 20-something punk who thinks he has world figured out.
But when I picked up the sports section that day, I wished I’d never heard of master’s degrees. All I wanted was the job Warters had. I mean, what could be better than interviewing your childhood hero?
I’ve never gotten the chance. Too bad, because I’d have to tell Ripken the truth: That he once made me sick.
Last week marked the 25th anniversary of Ripken surpassing a record once thought unbreakable: Lou Gehrig’s streak of 2,130 consecutive games. But that doesn’t explain why Ripken was responsible for a kid in North Carolina, whom he’d never met, falling ill for a couple days.
To really get it, you have to understand something: I didn’t just idolize Ripken growing up — I worshiped the man. I mimicked his batting stances and tuned into Orioles games every night. I studied his defense because my dad told me as a tall, lanky young kid if I wanted to be a good middle infielder I should watch the sure-handed 6-foot-4 shortstop, who, despite being an anomaly at the position because of his height, commanded it with grace.
My grandfather bought me countless Ripken baseball cards. I collected newspaper clippings and magazines. Wore No. 8 on my back in Little League. Humid summer evenings were spent playing baseball in the backyard with my brother, where Ripken often was one of the heroes at twilight, the crickets and cicadas chirping away as his only audience.
You have to understand that, for years, Ripken was everywhere; he was baseball’s good guy, a solid role model and the picture of endurance. And, to me, he was already a baseball god long before be broke the record.
All of which brings us to the events of early September, 1995.
The days leading up to Sept. 5 and 6 — when Ripken was scheduled to tie and then break Gehrig’s record — lumbered by at a snail’s pace for a middle-school kid who had All Things Streak on his mind. After playing in every game since 1982, would Ripken pull up lame just before his big moment? Or would the Iron Man bow out early in homage to the Iron Horse?
No, of course he wouldn’t. But baseball was in turmoil those days, attempting to clean up its image after a strike canceled the '94 World Series. It needed a golden boy. So the atmosphere, led by a media blitz, seemed supercharged. My friends ribbed me about whether Ripken would actually break the record. They tried to rile me up and say, if you put streak aside, he was just an average ballplayer; but gold gloves, MVP awards, more home runs than any other shortstop in history and a guy who was on his way to 3,000 career hits told me otherwise.
The whole scene — a teenager's view that this one moment was the biggest deal in the universe — really was ridiculous. But I was just a kid, OK? For days, I was a nervous wreck. Didn’t get my schoolwork done. Barely touched my dinner. Couldn’t concentrate.
And then I got sick. Not from a cold or mild strain of the flu, probably just from good old fashioned worrying. For two nights, while Baltimore celebrated and America paused to notice, while the numbers pinned to the B&O Warehouse at Camden Yards changed from 2,130 to 2,131, while my idol took his famous victory lap around the stadium and grown men and women wept in relief, I lay on the couch under a blanket.
But I’ll never forget it. I’ll never forget the magic that captured the nation’s attention. Or the lap Ripken jogged at a slow pace, that too-perfect Americana moment — almost like living briefly in Camelot — when he rounded the stadium, shaking hands and slapping high-fives and saluting fans.
And I’ll never forget when he blasted a home run each night. Did Angels pitchers serve up fat pitches on purpose? A lot of people thought so at the time, but I didn’t. You see, people always have a way of tearing down incredible feats, and Ripken’s were the stuff of dreams. So much so that a sick kid leapt to his feet and screamed in disbelief when the baseball sailed beyond the left-field fence both nights.
But the moment, as ingrained as it’s become in the fabric of baseball, would not last. The good ones never do. That was the year I began finding other ways to occupy my time. The year I discovered the Stones and Bob Dylan. The year we all became fascinated with a thing called the World Wide Web. The year before I started high school and fell in what I thought was love for the first time and started reading John Steinbeck and writing bad poetry. But for a brief moment Ripken had been there and taught me a lesson.
Listen, baseball has gone through some tough times this year: botched negotiations between players and owners; a shortened season unlike any other; players sitting out and others falling ill from COVID-19; the deaths of legends like Tom Seaver, Al Kaline, Don Larsen, Lou Brock and Claudell Washington.
Our nation is reeling, too. Nearly 200,000 people have died from the coronavirus. The divisive nature of politics is tearing us to shreds. The American West is burning. And this year we said goodbye to giants like John Lewis, Chadwick Boseman, Kirk Douglas, Bill Withers, Mary Higgins Clark, Jim Lehrer and Kobe Bryant.
We need heroes, perhaps more than ever. Heroes make errors. Strike out. Take plenty of heat when they don’t perform up to expectations.
But they are dependable. They teach us perseverance and dedication. That you don’t get ahead by complaining, belittling others or caring only about yourself. You don’t give up, even when your body hurts and you keep making mistakes and you’re in a slump.
You show up, do what’s right and keep pushing ahead. That’s the only way to live.
Twenty-five years later, during a critical moment that will define our country’s trajectory for decades to come, that’s a lesson we all should heed.
