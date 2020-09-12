After Further Review: Lessons from Ripken's streak still ring true

My grandfather bought me countless Ripken baseball cards. I collected newspaper clippings and magazines. Wore No. 8 on my back in Little League. Humid summer evenings were spent playing baseball in the backyard with my brother, where Ripken often was one of the heroes at twilight, the crickets and cicadas chirping away as his only audience.

You have to understand that, for years, Ripken was everywhere; he was baseball’s good guy, a solid role model and the picture of endurance. And, to me, he was already a baseball god long before be broke the record.

All of which brings us to the events of early September, 1995.

The days leading up to Sept. 5 and 6 — when Ripken was scheduled to tie and then break Gehrig’s record — lumbered by at a snail’s pace for a middle-school kid who had All Things Streak on his mind. After playing in every game since 1982, would Ripken pull up lame just before his big moment? Or would the Iron Man bow out early in homage to the Iron Horse?