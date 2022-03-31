After Further Review: The reporter, the fan and the honest truth

I have a confession to make, folks.

I've pretended for far too long, and now feels like the right time to get things out in the open. To finally be honest. So if you really want to know, I'll tell you.

The truth is this: I’m a liar.

Oh, I haven't lied to anyone in a professional or personal capacity. Nothing like that. And certainly never on the printed page.

No, I've lied to myself. Time and time again, for years.

As I reporter who loves his job and treasures his profession, I hold myself to a strict code: Objectivity at all costs. A calm, level-headed approach. No one-sided coverage, no favors, no bias of any kind, and absolutely no cheering in the press box. It's a moral code as much as a professional one, and I've always maintained it. Then the last few weeks happened.

The truth is I'm a Tar Heel born and a Tar Heel bred — as they sing down in Chapel Hill — and when I die, I'm a Tar Heel dead. And there is little objectivity to be found in that label.

So you can imagine, then, how through the roof my blood pressure is right now. How nervous and alarmed I am by Saturday's Final Four matchup against Duke.

This was never supposed to happen. Not at this grand of a stage. Not with so much on the line. Not when the Prince Of Darkness from Durham was taking his final bow, and especially not after he'd been so mortally wounded on his own floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium less than a month ago.

But there is such a thing as destiny, and so here we are: hearts racing, the hatred palpable, the anticipation of Saturday's historic matchup almost too much to bear.

Duke and UNC in the Final Four: the Blue Comet that will not pass this way again in our lifetimes. How could the basketball gods inflict such indescribable cruelties?

The journalist first took a noticeable backseat to the fan during the days leading up to March 5. That's how these things go, I suppose. One minute you're going about your business on a normal day and the next thing you know your blood is boiling. So when Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski's night, I howled to the moon in celebration.

Then the NCAA Tournament began. I've been an absolute wreck ever since.

Consider the Tar Heels' win against Baylor, the one where we blew a 25-point lead before finally winning in overtime. I'm convinced that game took a year or two off my life. I screamed indecipherable commands at the TV. Jogged around my apartment. Did sit-ups during commercial breaks. Anything to get the energy out and calm the nerves.

If you think that's bad, you need to understand how I became this person. And since I'm being honest, I'll tell you. Let’s take a timeout.

***

Five years old. My father watching his Blue Devils in the living room. The rest of the family was nowhere in sight, a customary occurrence whenever Duke played. I wandered into the room, and dad scooped me into his arms. “This is Duke basketball!” he said, or words to that effect. “You’ll love them! You’ll be a fan!"

A Baptist minister, of the Independent variety, he had one thing on his mind in that moment: Conversion. Train them while they’re young, folks in North Carolina used to say. I squirmed. Something felt wrong. He kept up his smooth talk, hoping to reel me in. This divided house was a lonely place for a Duke fan, and my father needed someone else on his side. I squirmed again, until I finally broke free and ran from the room. How could I stay? I’d been taught to flee from evil, never to entertain the dark side. And there were devils in that room.

The next year, our family was seated in the Smith Center. I don't remember many specifics about the game, just that it was a grueling Duke vs. UNC affair. We attended games in Chapel Hill almost as religiously as church, and certainly with as much reverence. But that night didn't go well. We'd made a terrific comeback in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough. Final: Duke 70, UNC 69. I hung my little blonde head and wept. My grandfather put an arm around my neck. Old timers filed past, patting me on the shoulder. "It'll be OK, kid."

Twelve years old. Dean Smith walked through athletic offices in his own building and greeted us with a broad smile. My uncle was UNC's sports information director at the time, and Dean had some kind words for the family, particularly my grandparents. I was awe-struck. It seemed as if Smith sparkled and glowed, a god above all gods. He looked my way. "Hi Benjamin, nice to meet you," he said. "Do you play basketball?"

I wanted to say: yes I do actually, and when I'm all alone on the court, I'm any number of Tar Heel greats and you're my coach and I always make the game-winning shot against Duke. Instead, I offered a simple 'Yes sir.' Best to show humility in the face of our Lord and Savior. "Keep it up!" he said.

One year later, I met Smith again, this time near a side entrance to the building. He grinned. "Benjamin, are you still playing basketball?" Yes sir. "Well, you've gotten taller. Maybe one day you'll be playing here!"

All 120 pounds of me playing for UNC? What a pipedream. But still, Smith had offered those words. Not only had he remembered my name (he had a penchant for this, I was to discover) but also found time to encourage a wide-eyed teenager with mediocre skills.

Twenty-four. It was 2005 and Duke was once again playing at UNC, this time in the final game of the regular season. We're down by nine. Three minutes left. I was sitting in the press box (how I got there is a story of its own) with strict instructions not to cheer. No problem, I can do that. But that proved difficult. Another incredible comeback by the Heels. With 17 seconds left, UNC's Marvin Williams converted a 3-point play for a two-point lead, J.J. Redick missed a game-winning 3-pointer, and Daniel Ewing bricked a game-tying jumper. Sean May secured the final rebound for a 75-73 win and the Smith Center crowd, the largest in the building's history at that time, hit a new decibel level. I could no longer contain myself and sprinted into a near-empty concourse. I threw my arms out to the first girl I saw. She was beautiful, and she threw her arms out too, and we kissed. Then she was gone, each of us looking back at the other, until we were lost in a sea of blue.

One more thing: In those days, eight years after his retirement, Smith worked from an unmarked office in the basement of the building. My uncle's office was next door. I visited my uncle often, but could never bring myself to knock on Dean's door. You don't just casually interrupt the Creator when he's hard at work. But I'm convinced he would've called me by name.

All right, let’s resume play …

***

This week has been agony. The entire month has been, really. The fan — temporarily at least — has defeated the journalist, and the journalist has slumped off into hiding. He can no longer abide the chaos: the crass language, the biased viewpoints, the anger and elation.

Get a hold of yourself, the journalist demands. Just a few more days, the fan replies. It'll go on this way, through the leadup to Saturday and then for 40 hellacious minutes (if the game goes any longer than that, rest assured, the universe may find itself in a perilous tilt).

I'll rant and rave. Say some things I really don't mean and other things I really do mean, and have always meant, crude though they may be.

I'll plead into the unknown for victory. And I'll ask the basketball gods, with all the humility that is humanly possible, to please, if you don't mind, blast the Prince of Darkness into his evil abode one last time.

I am able to contain myself, to overcome this childish fandom. Just not right now. And that's the honest truth.

