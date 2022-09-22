At Virginia 10 Miler, elite running field continues to shine

When thousands of people file onto the course at the top of Langhorne Road for the Virginia 10 Miler on Saturday morning, they'll stand with more than 50 elite runners from five countries.

"We have a large field and a very competitive field," said Bret Boman, the race's elite running coordinator.

The field includes Elkanah Kibet, who won last year's race with a time of 48:24, and women's champion Sarah Naibei, who won with a 55:56 and was the only female to turn in a sub 56-minute performance.

Since 2007, the year elite running returned to the 10 Miler, those runners have owned the top spots in the race, sometimes 20 or 30 positions deep. Their presence has given the 10 Miler a more diverse field and more clout.

"For a [race] this size, it is not common to have such a competitive field. Or such hospitality," race director Jeff Fedorko said this week.

The hospitality he referenced will be on display this weekend. Roughly 30 elite runners will stay with host families. A large contingent of volunteers will line the course to help the event, in its 48th year, run smoothly.

"That's what we do," Boman said. "Lynchburg rolls out the red carpet."

The entire field likely will welcome cooler temperatures Saturday morning. Temperatures are likely to be in the high 40s or low 50s when the race kicks off at 8 a.m. That'll also be an advantage to the elite runners.

Boman expects one elite runner, Monica Ngige, to challenge the women's record of 53:39, set in 2019 by Vicoty Chepngeno.

"It's within her grasp," Boman said.

Ngige, of Kenya, finished fifth at the Boston Marathon this year and won the Philadelphia Half Marathon. Also in the field is Weynshet Ansa Weldetsadik, from Ethiopia, who last weekend won the women's Bronx 10 Miler title and set a new course record with a 55:05.

When the Virginia 10 Miler returned last September after being canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020, Rustburg native Donnie Cowart battled for the men's title. He made a run at Kibet, but the Kenyan-born American who serves in the U.S. Army showcased a fabulous kick to crest Farm Basket Hill.

Cowart will not run in the 10 Miler this year, choosing instead to skip the event in preparation for the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 9. But his runner-up performance on year ago was historic. It represented the first time a runner hailing from the Lynchburg area had finished in the top 10 since 2015, when Josh MacDonald placed 10th overall.

Cowart — who now lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina — wasn't the only local native with an impressive finish last year. Jamie Hiegel and David Barney, both from Lynchburg, finished seventh and 12th, respectively, while Lynchburg's Michael Craig was 20th.

On the men's side this year, Kibet will try to earn his third title in what will be his sixth Virginia 10 Miler. He finished fourth at the New York City Marathon and ninth at the Boston Marathon this year and represented the U.S. at the World Championships this summer in Oregon.

Also in the field this year is former Liberty University standout Sam Chelanga, who ran at the school from 2008 through 2011. Chelanga won the NCAA Cross Country Championships twice and is a four-time national champion (via two indoor track and field titles). In 2010, he set the NCAA 10,000 meters record with a 27:08.49, which still stands. He'll be joined Saturday by James Ngandu, who won the Philadelphia Half Marathon last weekend.

The field was smaller last year, which was in step with running events across the country, because of COVID-19 concerns. Nearly 2,200 people took part in the Saturday morning events, which include the 10 Miler, the 4 Mile Run and the 4 Mile Walk. An additional 77 youngsters ran in the Amazing Mile children's run, which is held the night before race day.

Now, Boman said, more than 3,000 people are registered to compete in the races, with around 1,300 of them in the 10 Miler.

"It's neat to see the numbers are up again," Boman added. "I think it speaks highly of the race. It's been a lot of value to Lynchburg."