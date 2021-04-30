Bailey shines as gusty, howling winds challenge Fox Puss field

“This is probably one of the windiest days I’ve seen out there for sure. It’s really tough,” Shipley said. “It was swirling around all day; it wasn’t going in one direction. When we’re down in the trees, it’s just hard to know what it’s going to do to your golf ball.”

Amherst’s Ryan Stinnett, Liam Powderly and Old Dominion freshman Mason McCoy are tied with Shipley at 1 over.

Liberty redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons was a late addition to the field and is in a four-way tie for seventh at 2 over. Campbell freshman Garnet Manley III (Jefferson Forest), Justin Young and Keith Decker each shot 73 as well.

Simmons, who joined Bailey with a round in the morning, said his ball wouldn’t stay on the tee at No. 1. He salvaged 1 over on the front nine and recorded pars at Nos. 10 through 17 before finishing his round with a bogey at 18.

“I just knew that I needed to shoot something around par, that way I would be in it no matter what,” Simmons said. “The goal was really just have a solid first round and then really kind of go for something low tomorrow.”