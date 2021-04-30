Bailey shines as gusty, howling winds challenge Fox Puss field

Kyle Bailey made the hour-long trek from his home in Charlottesville to Lynchburg last weekend, and he spent an entire practice round mapping out the 18-hole layout at Boonsboro Country Club. Bailey, joined by Boonsboro member Matthew Sweeney, studied the intricacies of the near 7,000-yard course and plotted where he needed to place every shot if he wanted to contend in the Fox Puss Invitational.
That extra study came in handy Friday morning for Bailey. The Fincastle native and Radford University graduate shot a 1-under par 69 — the only round under par — as the winds gusted, swirled and howled around the Bedford County tract and made playing conditions difficult for the 126-player field.
“Just keeping it below the hole all day,” Bailey said of what led to his success. “With this wind, if you kind of got above the hole, you could get in trouble kind of putting it back down. Below the hole, hitting solid shots in the wind is all you can do.”
Bailey opened his round by making nine consecutive pars. The winds were significantly worse in the morning hours compared to the afternoon tee times, and Bailey knew playing around par was crucial to sticking in contention.
“Just making a bunch of pars just felt really good, and I knew just to kind of keep it steady,” he said. “Keeping the big number out of play today was key.”
The lone big number on his Friday ledger was a bogey at the challenging par-3 17th, and he converted on birdie opportunities at Nos. 10, 14 and 18.
Bailey’s 14 pars were tied for the most among the field Friday, joined by seniors Buck Brittain and Roger Newsom. Brittain and Newsom were derailed by a trio of bogeys each and sit in a three-way tie for second in the senior division. They are one shot back of Peter Detemple, who carded a 1-over 72.
Bailey owns a two-shot lead over 16-year-old Rylan Shim. The Centreville native recorded a triple-bogey at No. 4 and got two of those strokes back with an eagle at No. 10.
He fell to 3 over following bogeys at Nos. 11 and 13, before rattling off a trio of birdies to close his round and finish at even.
Defending Fox Puss champion Neal Shipley is one of four golfers at 1 over. The James Madison redshirt freshman had four straight bogeys between Nos. 5 and 8, and recorded back-to-back birdies at Nos. 9 and 10 before rattling off eight straight pars to finish his round.
“On a day like today, you’re going to take pars all the time,” Shipley said. “Pars will put you in good spots, and getting up and down for par is huge.”
Shipley’s bogey at No. 8 came after his tee shot, destined to hook into the No. 1 fairway, reached its apex and was pushed back into the rough next to the No. 8 fairway.
“This is probably one of the windiest days I’ve seen out there for sure. It’s really tough,” Shipley said. “It was swirling around all day; it wasn’t going in one direction. When we’re down in the trees, it’s just hard to know what it’s going to do to your golf ball.”
Amherst’s Ryan Stinnett, Liam Powderly and Old Dominion freshman Mason McCoy are tied with Shipley at 1 over.
Liberty redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons was a late addition to the field and is in a four-way tie for seventh at 2 over. Campbell freshman Garnet Manley III (Jefferson Forest), Justin Young and Keith Decker each shot 73 as well.
Simmons, who joined Bailey with a round in the morning, said his ball wouldn’t stay on the tee at No. 1. He salvaged 1 over on the front nine and recorded pars at Nos. 10 through 17 before finishing his round with a bogey at 18.
“I just knew that I needed to shoot something around par, that way I would be in it no matter what,” Simmons said. “The goal was really just have a solid first round and then really kind of go for something low tomorrow.”
Simmons felt good on his approach shots, but many of them ended up missing the greens entirely because of the winds. He credited the daily work he does on chipping with his Liberty teammates to keep his round at 2 over.
“I hit a lot of good approach shots that did not end up well because of the wind. I didn’t judge a lot of shots right,” Simmons said. “That led to not many birdies, but I was able to chip really well today. That’s what kind of saved me when I was missing greens. I was scrambling really nicely around the greens.”
Manley made his biggest adjustment as he transitioned from the front nine to the back nine. He was at 4 over with two bogeys and a double-bogey through No. 7. He finished his round with nine pars and birdies at Nos. 11 and 14.
Harry Thomas, despite a triple-bogey at No. 18 to close his round, shot 2 over and leads the super senior division by one shot over Randy Thomas.