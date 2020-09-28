Former LCA pitcher Zack Hess relishes chance to compete with big leaguers in pandemic-altered year

“It was really cool to learn some stuff from some guys,” he said, “how they go about their business. It was cool to be up with the big-league team for a bit.”

Hess climbed the mound for instrasquad competition and saw how his pitching stacked up against the some of the best talent in baseball.

There were “really few mistakes that go on,” Hess said of the level of play he observed. The game is a lot faster, “very crisp.”

And having a shot to be in the middle of that helped his development physically and mentally.

“Getting to compete against those guys gives you the opportunity to realize, ‘I just have to trust my stuff.’ These guys are human, too,” Hess said. “It improves your confidence to know, ‘I can hang with these guys.’”

Thanks to the recovery of the major leaguers on the Detroit roster, Hess’ time in the Midwest eventually came to an end. But the opportunity there, along with the rest of the extended offseason, gave him time to work on mechanics and strength.

Outside of his time with the Tigers, Hess was back in Lynchburg for much of the summer, and looked at the time off as anything but a break.