Former LCA pitcher Zack Hess relishes chance to compete with big leaguers in pandemic-altered year

Amid a period of transition in the summer of 2019, Zack Hess sharpened his reflexes. From college to the professional realm, new challenges were thrown Hess’ way almost daily, forcing him to react and adapt quickly.
Major life developments for Hess, a professional pitcher and former Liberty Christian standout, took place that June. Back then, he had less than two weeks to navigate his evolving roles, from an ace for the perennial powerhouse Louisiana State Tigers to one of many talents in a rich Detroit Tigers farm system.
Following his selection by Detroit in the seventh round of the MLB Draft, Hess reported to Florida to begin his first minor league stint. Less than a month later, he found himself in Michigan, his third stop in his short pro career.
“I got a crash course on life in the minor leagues real quick,” said Hess, who didn’t know he’d make the jump up from Class A to Class A-Advanced so rapidly. He’d sent his car to Connecticut, where he played with the Class A Connecticut Tigers, to have a way to get around that summer only to hear the news of his promotion to the West Michigan Whitecaps that same day.
In the minors, some shifting between teams in the organization’s farm system is to be expected. Life in the late spring and summer for minor leaguers often involves living out of a suitcase, as it did for Hess.
So last year — when the reliever posted a 2.60 ERA and 10 saves in 27 2/3 innings pitched over 22 games — was a whirlwind for Hess.
Maybe that’s why he was ready for 2020 and all its curveballs, including his chance to pitch against big-league talent.
This summer should have been filled with more mound appearances for Hess at the Class A level, or perhaps higher up in the system. But while the coronavirus pandemic took away those chances and the constant activity, Hess stayed ready for baseball’s next call.
“I think the virus has created a unique opportunity,” Hess said.
Following a successful, short stint pitching during the spring with the Detroit Tigers — an opportunity cut short by the pandemic — Hess got the call again to join the squad in July after a few players in Detroit came down with the virus.
“Having that early experience,” Hess said of his work in the spring that helped catapult him to the opportunity in the summer, “and things were able to break right.”
Hess was added to the 60-man player pool and spent time in both Detroit and at the Tigers’ alternate training site in Toledo, Ohio.
After passing COVID-19 and other medical tests, quarantining and living off Uber Eats deliveries to his hotel for a couple days, Hess got his shot to observe, lift weights and eventually pitch.
“It was really cool to learn some stuff from some guys,” he said, “how they go about their business. It was cool to be up with the big-league team for a bit.”
Hess climbed the mound for instrasquad competition and saw how his pitching stacked up against the some of the best talent in baseball.
There were “really few mistakes that go on,” Hess said of the level of play he observed. The game is a lot faster, “very crisp.”
And having a shot to be in the middle of that helped his development physically and mentally.
“Getting to compete against those guys gives you the opportunity to realize, ‘I just have to trust my stuff.’ These guys are human, too,” Hess said. “It improves your confidence to know, ‘I can hang with these guys.’”
Thanks to the recovery of the major leaguers on the Detroit roster, Hess’ time in the Midwest eventually came to an end. But the opportunity there, along with the rest of the extended offseason, gave him time to work on mechanics and strength.
Outside of his time with the Tigers, Hess was back in Lynchburg for much of the summer, and looked at the time off as anything but a break.
He solicited the help of another baseball expert in the area, his former coach Randy Tomlin, who also knows what life in the professional realm is like. Along with others who were part of the LCA program, Hess and Tomlin — a former MLB pitcher — worked to keep skills sharp.
Hess faced live at-bats and threw against good competition, despite the lack of real games and minor-league competition.
“There’s a lot of good baseball talent around here,” said Hess, whose alma mater has produced a number of players to be taken in the MLB Draft.
Among them is Christian Gordon, a 2019 LCA grad selected in the late rounds of the draft that year.
Gordon, now a pitcher at Liberty University, was a freshman when Hess was a senior. And even after Hess departed for the college ranks, and now as Hess is in the pros, the two have stayed in touch.
“Zack’s awesome,” Gordon said of Hess. “He’s good for the game. He’s very open about helping guys like myself and never big-times anyone.”
Hess, of course, hopes to become a big-time name eventually. “Hopefully we get back to normal sooner rather than later,” he added.
If other minor leaguers are working on their skills as much as he has during the extended time away from ballparks, the next season should provide for some exciting competition, he said — another challenge he’s ready to face.
