Fredericksburg's late heroics thwart Hillcats' comeback attempt

In Fredericksburg, the Lynchburg Hillcats were just one out from pulling off an improbable come-from-behind victory over the Nationals at FredNats Ballpark. Jeremy Ydens and Kevin Strohschein had other ideas.

Allan Berrios drew a four-pitch walk against Hillcats reliever Jerson Ramirez, and Ydens sent the next pitch over the fence in left field to tie the game at 9 and force extras. Strohschein recorded a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning to thwart Lynchburg's comeback and send Fredericksburg to a 10-9 win in the series finale.

Before the homer and single in the ninth and 10th, the Nationals (13-29) failed to score for five consecutive frames thanks to Hillcats relievers Daritzon Feliz and Liam Jenkins.

The duo combined to give up four hits, walk two and strike out seven in four scoreless innings, giving Lynchburg's offense a chance to chip away at a seven-run deficit.

Lynchburg (22-18) scored one run in the fourth and two more in the sixth before tying the game with a four-run seventh inning.