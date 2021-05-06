Hillcats down Fredericksburg for third straight win to open season

The first series of the season is proving to be all kinds of fun for the Lynchburg Hillcats, who have put up an eye-popping 43 runs in three games.

On Thursday night the pitching showed off, too.

Starter Jordan Jones combined with relievers Randy Labaut and Andrew Misiaszek to hold Fredericksburg to just four hits, and the trio combined for 15 strikeouts as the Hillcats cruised once again, this time to an 8-2 victory over the Nationals at Bank of the James Stadium.

Jones, a 6-foot-2 right-hander out of Seattle, started and threw four innings, yielding one run on three hits. He gave way to Labaut (originally from Havana, Cuba) who gave up one run on one hit in a three-inning effort. Misiaszek, a New York native, held Fredericksburg (0-3) hitless in the final two frames.

Labaut (1-0) earned the win. All three pitchers had five strikeouts apiece.

Lynchburg (3-0) got on the board in the bottom of the first when Yainer Diaz reached on a throwing error by Nationals third baseman Gio Diaz, which allowed two runs to score.

Micah Pries' RBI double to left in the fifth inning gave the Hillcats a 4-1 lead after Lynchburg added its third run of the night on a passed ball the inning prior.