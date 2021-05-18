Hillcats down Myrtle Beach on combined one-hitter

Xzavion Curry, Andrew Misiaszek and Jerson Ramirez combined to throw a one-hitter, and Micah Pries gave the pitching staff a little breathing room with an RBI double in the third inning as the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated visiting Myrtle Beach 2-0 in Game 1 of a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Lynchburg (10-3, first in Low-A East's Northern Division) improved to 7-0 at home this season.

Curry earned the win and improved to 2-0 by throwing 6 1/3 innings and allowing one hit, no walks and striking out 11. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but Myrtle Beach's Yeison Santana singled to start the frame.

Misiaszek came on in relief, threw 1 2/3 hitless innings and fanned five. Ramirez polished off the Pelicans (6-7) with the one-inning save, striking out two.

The three Hillcats hurlers combined for 18 strikeouts.

Curry, the 5-foot-11 right-hander from Orangeburg, South Carolina, has been automatic so far this season. The Georgia Tech grad drafted in the seventh round by the Cleveland Indians in 2019 has yet to allow a run in three starts. He's struck out 23 in 15 1/3 innings.

Lynchburg only managed three hits off four Pelicans pitchers.