 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hillcats game originally scheduled for Thursday postponed

  • 0

Game 3 of the six-game series between the Lynchburg Hillcats and Charleston RiverDogs originally scheduled for Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina, has been postponed. 

The teams now will face off in a doubleheader Friday at Riley Park. First pitch of the opener is set for 4:30 p.m. The nightcap will follow, beginning no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Rain in the area initially forced a delay to the start of Thursday's game before the contest was called off for the night. 

The Hillcats will look to make it two straight wins Friday, following a 5-3 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. The series is tied at one game apiece. 

After Sunday's finale, each squad has four more six-game series left in the regular season. Lynchburg will return home to Bank of the James Stadium to begin a six-game set with Fredericksburg on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Despite having second-worst record in the North Division in the second half (16-22), Lynchburg already has locked in a playoff position by winning the first-half division title.

Charleston is in search of the South Division's second playoff berth, which is given to the second-half champ. The RiverDogs currently lead their division in the second half with a 23-14 record.

The best-of-three division series that opens the playoffs is set to be played Sept. 13 and 15, with the if-necessary third game Sept. 16. Lynchburg will be on the road against the second-half North Division champ for the first game and will host Game 2 (as well as Game 3, if it becomes necessary). The best-of-three championship series will be played Sept. 18, 20 and 21.

Hillcats orb
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams plans to retire after U.S. Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert