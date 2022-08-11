Hillcats game originally scheduled for Thursday postponed

Game 3 of the six-game series between the Lynchburg Hillcats and Charleston RiverDogs originally scheduled for Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina, has been postponed.

The teams now will face off in a doubleheader Friday at Riley Park. First pitch of the opener is set for 4:30 p.m. The nightcap will follow, beginning no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Rain in the area initially forced a delay to the start of Thursday's game before the contest was called off for the night.

The Hillcats will look to make it two straight wins Friday, following a 5-3 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. The series is tied at one game apiece.

After Sunday's finale, each squad has four more six-game series left in the regular season. Lynchburg will return home to Bank of the James Stadium to begin a six-game set with Fredericksburg on Tuesday.

Despite having second-worst record in the North Division in the second half (16-22), Lynchburg already has locked in a playoff position by winning the first-half division title.

Charleston is in search of the South Division's second playoff berth, which is given to the second-half champ. The RiverDogs currently lead their division in the second half with a 23-14 record.

The best-of-three division series that opens the playoffs is set to be played Sept. 13 and 15, with the if-necessary third game Sept. 16. Lynchburg will be on the road against the second-half North Division champ for the first game and will host Game 2 (as well as Game 3, if it becomes necessary). The best-of-three championship series will be played Sept. 18, 20 and 21.