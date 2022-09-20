Hillcats' late rally comes up short in Carolina League championship series

Lynchburg and Charleston cruised through five frames Tuesday night. Only 60 minutes elapsed between first pitch and the final out of the fifth inning at Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg starter Trenton Denholm faced just three over the minimum, Charleston starter JJ Goss one.

Then things got interesting. For the visiting RiverDogs, the sixth inning proved the most productive and all they needed to sweep a second postseason series and capture the Carolina League championship, 6-2, despite Lynchburg’s late comeback try.

Charleston, which finished with the Carolina League’s best record by a wide margin (88-44), now has captured each of the last two league crowns, after winning the title in what was called the Low-A East a season ago.

Lynchburg came up short in its quest for a ninth Carolina League championship, and first since being declared co-champions in 2017. The Hillcats reached the playoffs after winning the North Division title in the first half of the season, waiting until the last day of competition in that half to secure the postseason berth. They reached the championship series by winning two straight against red-hot Fredericksburg in the best-of-three divisional series after falling behind 1-0.

“Who would’ve thought we were gonna be here?” said Lynchburg manager Omir Santos, who played in the majors for several teams until 2013. The skipper was referring not only to his team's comeback bid to win the title of North Division champ last week, but also a lackluster second half and dismal start to the season back in April. The Hillcats were swept in their first series of the season, in four games, by Salem, then lost two straight to Delmarva before getting in the win column.

“That’s what I told these guys: ‘You guys came a long way. Nobody would expect us to be here in the championship,” Santos added.

Put another way, outfielder Jordan Brown credited his team’s resilience for its improbable run to the season’s final series.

“We have a lot of guys that don’t quit,” Brown said.

He certainly was included in that group Tuesday, when he was responsible for jumpstarting the Lynchburg offense in more ways than one.

First, he broke up Goss’ bid for a no-hitter in the sixth inning. Then he drove in the Hillcats’ final run of the night in the seventh.

“After he got a base hit, it kind of gave a pump to the dugout,” Santos said of Brown. “He can get a hit, we can face this guy.”

In the sixth, Brown saw one strike and one ball go by him before sending Goss’ 62nd pitch of the night to shallow center field.

“I was just hitting fastball,” he said. “Not [trying to] do too much. Obviously we were down five runs at the time, so one swing wouldn’t help us [much]. So tried to stay simple, got lucky a little bit.”

He described his hit in the next frame, a triple to left, as similarly “lucky.” The ball he smoked to the outfield with two outs bounced off the wall, and gave Richard Paz time to come around from first.

Paz flew around the bases and made it home safely before being hurdled by a Charleston player trying to make a defensive play, igniting the crowd of 1,708 fans at Bank of the James Stadium and cutting the Charleston lead to 6-2. But then RiverDogs reliever Antonio Jimenez ended the rally by getting Angel Genao to ground out on one pitch.

The comeback by the Hillcats (63-68) started earlier in the frame on Isaiah Greene’s leadoff homer, and followed Charleston’s four-run showing in the top of the sixth.

Each of the first four Charleston batters in that inning recorded hits against Denholm, and three of the four scored to turn a 1-0 lead into a 4-0 advantage.

Bobby Seymour delivered the hit that turned into the difference. The cleanup hitter doubled in each of his first two at-bats against Denholm, but this time around, he cashed in with runners on the base paths. Seymour’s single — which marked his third of four hits (he reached base five times) — dropped into left field to drive in Carson Williams for a 3-0 lead.

Seymour’s base hit followed an RBI single by Junior Caminero that drove in Shane Sasaki, who also started the inning with a single.

Brock Jones capped the frame with a two-run homer that gave Charleston a 5-0 advantage against reliever Zach Pettway, who worked the final two outs of the frame.

Williams also homered against Denholm in the fourth to open the scoring and record his second long ball of the series.

Ryan Spikes accounted for Charleston’s other scoring on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Lynchburg answered by loading the bases in the bottom half of the eighth, keeping hopes for a come-from-behind victory alive. But all three were left stranded when Will Bartlett, representing the tying run with two outs on the board, grounded out.

Jimenez plunked the first batter he faced in the frame, then walked Dayan Frias. Junior Sanquintin smoked a line drive to right field with two outs, but Charleston right fielder Oneill Manzueta got there in time to make the runners hold up.

Jimenez earned the save after tossing a 1-2-3 ninth inning in which he struck out two and then got Genao to ground out to end the game.

The late innings also featured fireworks in the stands, when the Hillcats faithful — who were inspired by Charleston manager Blake Butera arguing the hit by pitch and walk in the eighth with umpires — and fans who’d traveled from South Carolina to watch their team win a league title loudly traded verbal jabs. A similar sequence played out on the field, when dugouts cleared and players on each side had to be kept separated by umpires after a Hillcats player took issue with something said by Charleston.

Goss earned the win and was responsible for five of Lynchburg’s six hits. He allowed two earned runs, walked one and fanned seven.

“We didn’t get anything together. That pitcher was on,” Santos said of Goss. “We hit a couple balls hard, but right at people. He got [our batters] kind of off balance.”

Denholm pitched into the sixth on his way to the loss, scattering seven of Charleston’s nine total hits. He gave up four (all earned) of Charleston’s six runs, didn’t walk a batter and fanned four.

Four arms followed out of the bullpen for Lynchburg.