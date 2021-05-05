Hillcats smoke Fredericksburg for second straight blowout victory

One night after crushing Fredericksburg pitching for 16 runs, the Lynchburg bats were at it again Wednesday night.

The Hillcats struck from the outset, tagging Nationals starter Karlo Seijas for seven runs in the first inning, and continued to pour on the offense all night in a 19-3 shellacking at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg (2-0) has scored 35 runs in 18 innings to open the season and has pounded out 36 hits against a Nationals pitching staff already overburdened by botched starting appearances and lengthy relief work. There are still four games left in the series.

After Wednesday's seven-run first inning, the 'Cats enjoyed a five-run sixth before tacking on three runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth.

Lynchburg leadoff hitter Korey Holland went 4 for 6 with four RBIs. The 21-year-old centerfielder opened the bottom of the first with a single and later had an RBI triple in the same frame. He was joined in the four-hit club by Angel Martinez (4 for 5, four RBIs). Jhonkensy Noel went 3 for 6 with two RBIs one night after he pounded out three hits and drove in four.