Nelson's three-run double sends Hillcats past Red Sox

In Salem, Lynchburg left fielder Hosea Nelson turned a tie game into a three-run advantage with a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, and the Hillcats held Salem scoreless the rest of the way to earn a 5-2 victory in Game 3 of the six-game series Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.

Nelson’s line-drive hit to left field came with two outs and scored Yainer Diaz and Ike Freeman, who both singled, and Cody Farhat, who walked. The Hillcats (24-19) threatened to pad the score even more when Alexfri Planez singled and sent Nelson to third, but he was caught stealing for the third out of the frame.

Lynchburg added one more hit each in the eighth and ninth innings, finishing with 12 on the night.

Cade Smith and Jerson Ramirez combined to throw four hitless frames in relief of Juan Zapata. Only one batter reached against the pair of relievers.

Ramirez, who earned his sixth save, plunked Joe Davis to start the ninth, but he finished off his lone inning of work with three straight strikeouts.

Smith (1-1) tossed three perfect frames to earn the win.

Salem (24-21) posted its only scoring of the night in the fifth against Zapata. Nick Yorke recorded a two-out RBI single, and Gilberto Jimenez’s double sent one more runner home. The Red Sox had three of their four total hits in the frame.