A 'great day for baseball' in Lynchburg as Hillcats play home opener

Only seconds passed before the distinctive sound echoed through the stands at Bank of the James Stadium.

The field was perfectly manicured, the smell of fried food hung in the air above the concourse, and a live, electric-guitar version of the national anthem was complete. With the Blue Ridge Mountains in view behind the diamond, the scene was set for Lynchburg and Delmarva to open their six-game series.

Then, on the first pitch, the bat met the ball thrown over home plate, delivering that crack, that noise so strongly associated with America’s pastime.

Fans of the Hillcats might’ve preferred for it to have come a few outs, or at least a few pitches, later, perhaps when their team was up to bat rather than the Shorebirds. Yet those at the stadium Tuesday night didn’t seem to mind too much. There was, after all, plenty of baseball left to play, that night and in the days, weeks and months to come.

“I’m looking at how happy people are to be back at the ballpark,” Hillcats president and general manager Chris Jones said. “We don’t look at the score all the time.”

The man leading the Low-A Carolina League's club’s front office offered his thoughts on his team’s home opener with a smile, in the moments he wasn’t talking with staffers or the fans who’ve become friends in his time at the helm. There were a couple technical glitches, as to be expected on Opening Night, he said, and some other challenges to deal with, but the mental list of positives he’d put together had outweighed the negatives a few innings into the game.

Jones pointed to the new video board in right field, an addition he called “spectacular,” asf one of those positives.

He also praised his front office staff — specifically noting the work of Vice President Matt Ramstead and Assistant GM Adam Matth — and the seasonal workers for the effort they’ve put in in the weeks leading up to the Hillcats’ home opener on Tuesday night.

A smaller part-time staff meant those working concessions were stretched a little thinner than preferred, Jones said, but the lines that snaked through the concourse moved pretty quickly.

While some other clubs continued this year to use a cashless system for concessions — implemented, in most cases, last season in response to the pandemic — the Hillcats, in one of a handful of changes since 2021, reverted back to their normal payment system.

Other changes perhaps were more noticeable, and for Jones and his staff, and many fans in attendance, more welcome. A season ago, social distancing requirements were in place, with certain seats and rows roped off. For the first time since 2019, no such restrictions were in effect. Mask-less fans gathered around the stadium as they desired Tuesday, when the Hillcats’ played their fourth game of the season, a 6-3 loss.

The ’Cats, who kept Delmarva scoreless for eight innings, were doomed by the six runs they gave up in the first frame, which also featured eight of the Shorebirds’ 11 hits. Lynchburg has yet to win a game in the current campaign, but there are still 128 contests left to be played — another departure from last year, when the season was shortened by a month and started in May.

“I think it’s just good to have baseball like baseball’s supposed to be,” Jones said.

Others, like Lynnette Sul, were equally happy. As they have for each of the past several seasons, Lynnette and her husband Albert made their way to their seats at Bank of the James Stadium to partake in their spring and summer pastime.

It hadn’t been long since they’d returned from Arizona, where they saw players in the Cleveland Guardians organization prepare during Spring Training. They connected there with athletes and coaches in the organization they’ve come to know well over the past several seasons, a result of them previously acting as a host for players. Although a new policy eliminates the need for host families at the minor league level now, Lynnette Sul said she hopes this season to “be able to get to know these guys better” while attending games.

“I of course hope for a winning season and just to … continue to build relationships with them,” the season ticket-holder said after describing her season routine, which includes packing both lunch and dinner ahead of her work day so she can eat dinner and change into her ballpark attire before heading to the game each night.

“It’s a long day, but it’s OK,” she added, saying a night out at the game — as long as it’s not too cold — beats a night doing laundry or watching TV at home.

Tuesday and its pleasant, warm temperatures offered exactly the type of night she and other Hillcats fans, along with the more casual spectators who ranged in age from infants to senior citizens, hoped for.

Rob O’Neill, his twin sons and his nephew were among the official crowd of 2,345 spectators who got to appreciate Opening Night in Lynchburg, despite just passing through the area.

O’Neill said the group of four is in the midst of a six-day road trip from New York to Alabama, where they’ll watch a game in the newly formed United States Football League. When planning their journey, O’Neill picked out a spot where the four baseball fans could enjoy a minor league game.

After spending part of their day on an educational venture in Appomattox, they made their way to Lynchburg, where they picked out a spot on the third-base side hoping to put their gloves to use catching a foul ball.

The group stopped by the Catty Shack for souvenirs and chowed down on concession-stand popcorn while lamenting the disappointing start for the Hillcats, even though they aren’t especially loyal to the team. But the atmosphere, more than the score, was what mattered most to the O’Neills.

“Great day for baseball,” O’Neill said.

