Balanced attack leads Hillcats to win over Mudcats

Yainer Diaz was a one-man RBI machine for Lynchburg on Tuesday night.

He got plenty of help Wednesday.

Diaz was one of three players to drive in two runs, Brauny Munoz pitched five solid innings, and the Hillcats used a three-run fifth inning to pull away for a 9-3 triumph over Carolina at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (38-35), winners of three straight and seven of their past nine, remain 4 ½ games behind Salem in the Low-A East North Division standings. The Red Sox outlasted Kannapolis 6-4.

Diaz, who matched his career high with five RBIs in Tuesday’s three-run victory, drove in two runs Wednesday. Jhonkensy Noel and Johnathan Rodriguez drove in two runs apiece as well, and the pair combined to drive in all three runs in a fifth inning that saw the Hillcats’ lead grow to 6-2.

Munoz (2-1) pitched at least five innings for a third consecutive start and picked up his second straight victory. The right-hander allowed two earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out three.

Hugo Villalobos recorded his first save with the Hillcats and second of the season by pitching the final four innings. He allowed one earned run on three hits and walked one.