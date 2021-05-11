Curry stymies Salem's bats as Hillcats keep rolling

Xzavion Curry, a 2019 seventh-round draft pick by the Cleveland Indians, didn’t get to showcase his pitching abilities last season because of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down Minor League Baseball.

The former Georgia Tech standout is making up for lost time in his first two starts with the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Curry allowed one hit and struck out seven over five scoreless innings, Yanier Diaz drove in three runs, and Lynchburg cruised to a 10-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Hillcats (7-0) extended their winning streak to seven straight to open the season, and they have allowed three or fewer runs in six of those contests.

Curry (1-0) has not allowed a run in either of his starts this season. He allowed two hits over four scoreless frames and struck out five in the Hillcats’ May 4 season opener against Fredericksburg.

On Tuesday against Salem (3-4), he faced two over the minimum in his five-inning stint. The lone hit he allowed, a third-inning leadoff single to Jaxx Groshans, was erased on a double play when Groshans was caught stealing second on Jecorrah Arnold’s strikeout.