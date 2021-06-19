 Skip to main content
Diaz sparks Hillcats' victory over Nationals
Diaz sparks Hillcats' victory over Nationals

Yainer Diaz’s two-run double highlighted a four-run first inning, and Lynchburg won its fourth straight game by defeating Fredericksburg 8-2 on Saturday evening at FredNats Ballpark in Fredericksburg.

Diaz went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. The catcher has recorded a hit in 10 of the last 11 games, and Saturday marked his third multi-hit game in the series against the Nationals (12-29).

Angel Martinez hit his fourth homer of the season in the fourth inning, a solo shot that put the Hillcats (22-17) ahead 5-0.

Jaime Arias-Bautista (3-1) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up the victory. He allowed five hits and struck out four.

Alexfri Planez went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. He drove in a run to cap the four-run first inning and his RBI single sparked a three-run fifth.

Nationals starter Karlo Seijas (1-5) took the loss. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits and struck out six in four innings.

