Diaz's career night lifts Hillcats to series-opening victory over Mudcats

Yainer Diaz’s career night gave Lynchburg a seemingly overwhelming lead.
Alec Wisley was tasked in the ninth inning with ensuring Diaz’s performance at the plate resulted in a Hillcats’ victory.
Wisley retired the final two Carolina batters to record the save, Diaz matched his career best with a season-five five RBIs, and the Hillcats opened a six-game series with an 11-8 victory over the Mudcats on Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.
The Hillcats (37-35) took one game off Salem’s lead in the Low-A East Northern Division standings and trail the Red Sox by 4½ games. The Red Sox were edged 8-7 in 10 innings at Kannapolis.
Diaz went 3 for 3 and drove in runs in each of his four at-bats.
His five RBIs match the career high he set Aug. 26, 2019 with Mahoning Valley in the now-defunct New York Penn League.
Diaz’s final hit, an RBI double in the seventh inning, sparked a four-run frame that gave the Hillcats an 11-4 lead.
The Mudcats (44-29), however, didn’t go quietly thanks to two-run homers in the eighth and ninth innings against Hillcats relief pitcher Daritzon Feliz that cut the deficit to three runs.
Joey Wiemer slugged a two-run shot in the eighth inning, and Freddy Zamora’s two-run homer with no outs in the ninth inning prompted a pitching change for the Hillcats.
Feliz allowed four earned runs on six hits in one-plus innings.
Wisley inherited a runner on first and surrendered a one-out single to Micah Bello to bring the tying run to the plate.
Wiemer's flyout went for the second out, and Wisley struck out Andre Nnebe on seven pitches to secure his first save.
Hillcats starter Jaime Arias-Bautista improved to 6-2 by allowing three runs (all earned) on five hits and striking out nine in five innings.
Michele Vassalotti (3-5) took the loss after allowing five runs (all earned) on five hits in four innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Andres Melendez gave the Hillcats the lead for good at 4-3 on his RBI single that scored Gabriel Rodriguez in a two-run fourth inning.
The top two hitters in the Hillcats lineup — Petey Halpin and Angel Martinez — combined for five hits and five runs scored.
Diaz drove in Martinez three times on a first-inning single, fifth-inning homer and seventh-inning double, and Halpin scored on Diaz’s sacrifice fly in the third inning.