Diaz's career night lifts Hillcats to series-opening victory over Mudcats

Yainer Diaz’s career night gave Lynchburg a seemingly overwhelming lead.

Alec Wisley was tasked in the ninth inning with ensuring Diaz’s performance at the plate resulted in a Hillcats’ victory.

Wisley retired the final two Carolina batters to record the save, Diaz matched his career best with a season-five five RBIs, and the Hillcats opened a six-game series with an 11-8 victory over the Mudcats on Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (37-35) took one game off Salem’s lead in the Low-A East Northern Division standings and trail the Red Sox by 4½ games. The Red Sox were edged 8-7 in 10 innings at Kannapolis.

Diaz went 3 for 3 and drove in runs in each of his four at-bats.

His five RBIs match the career high he set Aug. 26, 2019 with Mahoning Valley in the now-defunct New York Penn League.

Diaz’s final hit, an RBI double in the seventh inning, sparked a four-run frame that gave the Hillcats an 11-4 lead.

The Mudcats (44-29), however, didn’t go quietly thanks to two-run homers in the eighth and ninth innings against Hillcats relief pitcher Daritzon Feliz that cut the deficit to three runs.