Eighth-inning doubles lift Hillcats over Nationals

Lynchburg doubled its pleasure four times in the eighth inning.
The Hillcats rattled off four RBI doubles in the span of five batters to break a tie and defeat Fredericksburg 7-3 Wednesday evening at FredNats Ballpark in Fredericksburg.
The Hillcats (58-58) and Nationals (40-76) were tied at 3 heading into the top of the eighth.
Brendan Collins, who pitched a perfect seventh inning, walked Milan Tolentino on four pitches, and the Hillcats teed off against the right-hander.
Gabriel Rodriguez (2 for 3) and Alexfri Planez (2 for 4) delivered back-to-back RBI doubles to put Lynchburg ahead 5-3. Collins struck out Jorge Burgos, but was chased after surrendering back-to-back RBI doubles from Andres Melendez and Korey Holland.
The four-hit frame accounted for half of the Hillcats’ hits Wednesday night.
They had three hits through the first seven innings, and the only run-scoring hit came on Tolentino’s solo homer in the top of the fourth that cut the Hillcats’ deficit to 2-1.
Burgos’ sacrifice fly in the fourth tied the game at 2, and Burgos scored in the sixth when Melendez reached on an error to give Lynchburg a 3-2 advantage.
Jeremy De La Rosa’s sixth-inning RBI double allowed Fredericksburg to tie the game.