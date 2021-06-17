 Skip to main content
Farhat's big night, strong pitching lift Hillcats over Nationals
Farhat's big night, strong pitching lift Hillcats over Nationals

Cody Farhat went 3 for 4 with a triple and fourth-inning home run, Alexfri Planez homered in the second inning, and Lynchburg defeated Fredericksburg 5-3 on Thursday evening at FredNats Ballpark in Fredericksburg.

Farhat’s homer in the fourth gave the Hillcats (20-17) a 3-1 lead and his triple in the eighth scored Hosea Nelson for a 4-1 advantage.

Farhat scored on a balk to give Lynchburg a five-run advantage.

The Nationals (12-27) were limited to three hits by four Hillcats pitchers.

Hillcats starter Juan Zapata allowed one unearned run on one hit over four innings.

Zach Hart (3-1) picked up the win by allowing two earned runs on one hit and three walks to go along with six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

Jerson Ramirez struck out two in the ninth inning to record his fifth save.

Fredericksburg cut the deficit to 5-3 on Jake Randa’s two-run single in the eighth.

