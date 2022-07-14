Frias' blast lifts Hillcats over RiverDogs

Dayan Frias had one home run through 270 at-bats this season when he stepped to the plate in the eighth inning Thursday night. One swing doubled his long ball production for the campaign, and also gave Lynchburg the lead for good.

The shortstop’s three-run homer to right field broke a late-inning tie and allowed the Hillcats to win their second straight, 5-3, over Charleston before an announced crowd of 1,953 at Bank of the James Stadium.

Frias’ blast gave the Hillcats (42-42) a 5-2 lead as they used an eighth-inning scoring barrage for the second straight game to top the RiverDogs (54-29).

Isaiah Greene and Will Bartlett drew leadoff walks in the eighth against Sandy Gaston. Gaston (2-4) induced a fly ball from Junior Sanquintin, Wednesday night’s hero, for the first out, and Frias followed two pitches later for his go-ahead blast.

Frias’ other homer of the season came June 1. It was a first-inning grand slam that gave Lynchburg a lead it never relinquished against Carolina.

Elvis Jerez picked up his ninth save by working around two walks and a single in the ninth inning. Nick Schnell’s single scored Logan Allen with two outs and brought the go-ahead run to the plate.

Jerez needed only one pitch to record the game’s final out, as Carson Williams lined out to Frias.

Charleston took a 2-0 lead thanks to Allen’s first-inning sacrifice fly and Julio Meza’s fourth-inning RBI single.

Jake Fox’s RBI groundout in the fifth scored Luis Durango to cut the deficit in half, and Greene scored when Frias grounded into a double play in the sixth to tie the game.

Tyler Thornton (3-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning to record the victory. He has not allowed a run in 11 of his past 12 appearances.

Starter Juan Zapata allowed two earned runs on six hits, walked two and struck out two over 4 ⅔ innings. Damon Casetta-Stubbs walked one and struck out one over 2 ⅓ scoreless innings of relief.

Jorge Burgos went 2 for 4.

Gaston pitched the seventh and eighth innings for Charleston. He allowed three earned runs on one hit (Frias’ homer), walked four and struck out one.