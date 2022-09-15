Hillcats' big first inning enough to top Nationals, force winner-take-all contest

Lynchburg recorded a meager three hits Thursday night. Only one drove in runs.

That lone run-scoring hit, though, was more than enough to keep the Hillcats’ season alive.

Will Bartlett’s bases-clearing double in the bottom of the first inning capped a four-run frame, and Lynchburg never looked back in a 5-2 win over Fredericksburg in Game 2 of the Carolina League Divisional Series at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg’s triumph forces an if-necessary game to decide which team wins the best-of-three series. The Hillcats, by virtue of claiming the North Division first-half title, will host the Nationals at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The four-run first inning Thursday was a welcome sight for a Lynchburg offense that had struggled in the closing stretch of the regular season. Some of those struggles can be tied to several of the Hillcats’ top hitters being promoted to High-A Lake County and leaving voids in the lineup.

The Hillcats only needed Bartlett’s double in the first inning to take a lead they never relinquished.

Nationals starter Jarlin Susana, acquired by the parent club in the Juan Soto trade in July, couldn’t find the strike zone in the opening frame. Eighteen of his 29 pitches missed the strike zone, leading to four walks issued.

Susana walked the first three batters he faced on 14 pitches to load the bases. He got a bit of a reprieve by striking out Junior Sanquintin for the inning’s first out, but a wild pitch allowed Jake Fox to score, and Isaiah Greene’s walk loaded the bases again.

Bartlett laced a 2-1 offering to right field to score Dayan Frias, Jorge Burgos and Greene for a 4-0 advantage.

Frias reached on a two-out single in the fifth inning and Angel Genao led off the seventh with a single for the Hillcats’ other two hits.

Genao scored from second base on a wild pitch in the seventh to extend the Hillcats’ lead to 5-2.

Lynchburg’s batters drew eight walks, two were hit by pitches, there was a Fredericksburg balk, and the Hillcats scored two runs off wild pitches.

The early offense was more than enough for four Lynchburg pitchers.

Starter Juan Zapata pitched into the sixth inning for the victory. He allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked one and struck out four.

Yeury Gervacio retired all three batters he faced in the sixth. Franco Aleman struck out five and walked one over two innings, and Tyler Thornton struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Will Frizzell’s groundout in the fourth inning scored Jacob Young for the Nationals’ first run. Trey Lipscomb (2 for 3) drove in the second on a sacrifice fly in the sixth that scored James Wood.