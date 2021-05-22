Hillcats don't waste big lead in win over Pelicans

Lynchburg erased a nine-run deficit Friday night and outlasted Myrtle Beach in an extra-inning thriller that lasted into the wee hours of Saturday.

The Hillcats made sure their nine-run lead Saturday didn’t disappear.

Three Lynchburg pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, Andres Melendez clubbed his first two home runs of the season, and the Hillcats cruised to an 11-1 beatdown of the Pelicans at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (13-4) scored once in the first on Johnathan Rodriguez’s RBI double, then tacked on four runs in the second and four more in the fourth to claim a 9-0 advantage.

The lead swelled to 10-0 on Melendez’s sixth-inning solo homer.

The catcher went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs. His three-run homer in the fourth capped the four-run frame.

Jhonkensy Noel went 5 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs. Rodriguez went 2 for 5, and the three Hillcats combined for 10 of the team’s 15 hits and eight of the 10 RBIs.

Josh Wolf, Daritzon Feliz and Jerson Ramirez combined for 11 strikeouts and carried the Hillcats’ shutout bid into the seventh inning.