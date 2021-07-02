Hillcats drop sixth straight as Shorebirds record another shutout victory

One thing has become abundantly clear this season in the Low-A East: Delmarva has Lynchburg’s number.

Shane Davis and Ryan Watson combined on a three-hitter Friday night to lift the Shorebirds to their second straight shutout victory over the Hillcats, 7-0, at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (25-25) have been shut out seven times this season, and the Shorebirds (34-16) are responsible for four of those shutouts.

Delmarva and Lynchburg have played 15 times this season and the Shorebirds have won 12 of those matchups. They have also won all four games of this series to extend the Hillcats’ season-long losing streak to six games.

Davis (4-1) allowed three hits and one walk and struck out four in five innings.

Watson retired all 12 batters he faced to record his first save of the season.

Christian Cairo, the Hillcats’ last baserunner Friday night, drew a one-out walk in the fifth, but was erased when Yordys Valdes grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Yainer Diaz went 2 for 4 with a first-inning double for the Hillcats (25-25).

The Hillcats’ best chance at pushing across a run came in the fourth inning.