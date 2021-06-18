Hillcats edge Nationals for third straight win

Landy Pena and Micah Pries both homered, four Lynchburg pitchers combined on a five-hitter, and the Hillcats won their third straight with a 4-3 triumph over Fredericksburg on Friday night at FredNats Ballpark in Fredericksburg.

Pena’s solo homer in the second put the Hillcats (21-17) ahead 2-1, and Pries’ solo shot in the sixth capped a two-run frame that gave Lynchburg a 4-1 advantage.

The Nationals (12-28) drew two bases-loaded walks in the eighth to trim the deficit to one run.

Brauny Munoz recorded the final four outs to pick up his first save.

Jordan Jones (1-4) picked up his first victory of the season. He allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out five in five innings.

The Hillcats did all of their damage against Nationals starter Mitchell Parker (3-4). He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings.

Hillcats second baseman Gabriel Rodriguez had the game’s lone multi-hit game. He went 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the sixth inning.