Hillcats' Jones loses fourth straight start as Nationals pounce early

Two trends developed over Lynchburg starter Jordan Jones’ previous three appearances entering Friday night. He hasn't received much run support at all, and opposing teams have scored later in his outings.
The Hillcats didn’t provide Jones much of any run support Friday, while Fredericksburg pounced on the right-hander from the outset.
The Nationals rattled off four consecutive singles and tallied four first-inning runs against Jones on their way to a 5-2 triumph over the Hillcats at FredNats Ballpark in Fredericksburg.
The Hillcats (58-59) have scored seven runs over Jones’ past four starts dating back to his Aug. 25 appearance at Kannapolis.
The Nationals (41-76) scored four times in the first and tallied another run in the second to send Jones (3-10) to his fourth straight loss.
He lost four straight decisions spanning five starts between May 13 and June 12.
Lynchburg didn’t help Jones out by finishing with five hits and going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
The Hillcats have gone 2 for 32 with runners in scoring position in Jones' current four-game losing streak.
Alexfri Planez went 3 for 4 and scored one of the Hillcats’ runs.