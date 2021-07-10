Hillcats' offense comes back to life in win at Carolina

Lynchburg’s offense was one of the highest-scoring units in Low-A East during the first month of the season. The Hillcats scored more than 10 runs five times in the first 17 games, and they won 13 of those opening 17 contests.

The offense, even if it was for one night, returned to its early season form.

Alexfri Planez’s ninth-inning solo home run highlighted a late scoring barrage and the Hillcats outlasted Carolina, 14-10, to end a three-game losing streak Friday night at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

The game lasted nearly 4 hours and the start was delayed 1 hour, 16 minutes because of rain.

The teams are slated to play a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday to make up for Thursday’s game being rained out.

The Hillcats (27-28) scored their most runs in a game Friday since they tallied 14 in a one-run victory over Myrtle Beach on May 21.

Lynchburg improved to 7-1 in games it has scored double-digit runs this season.

Christian Cairo gave the Hillcats the lead for good with an RBI single in the fifth inning for a 7-6 advantage.

The floodgates opened in the final two frames as the Hillcats took a 14-6 lead.