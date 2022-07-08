Hillcats' offense fails to ignite again against FredNats

Lynchburg’s pitching, for the second straight game, gave the Hillcats a chance against Fredericksburg. The offense didn’t show up, again.

The Hillcats had a runner in scoring position in four of the first five innings Friday night, but only pushed across one run. The ineffective output with runners in scoring position allowed the Nationals to secure a 4-1 triumph at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg.

The Hillcats (40-39) rattled off seven hits Friday after being limited to two in Thursday night’s loss. This time, they were unable to collect key hits to drive in those runners.

Lynchburg went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position. The lone run-scoring hit came when Jake Fox connected on a 3-0 offering from FredNats starter Andry Lara to drive in Luis Durango from third with one out in the fifth inning. That trimmed the deficit to 2-1.

Then the offense went completely silent.

Cody Greenhill and Riggs Threadgill combined to throw four perfect innings of relief.

Greenhill struck out six over three innings and Threadgill picked up his second save of the season.

The lack of offense spoiled what was a solid outing from Juan Zapata (2-4) in his first start of the season.

The right-hander, who was used in long relief in his first 13 appearances, pitched a season-high five innings. He allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked none and struck out two.

Jacob Young hit a solo homer in the first inning and Leandro Emiliani added a fourth-inning RBI single.

Yeury Gervacio allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three over two scoreless innings of relief.

The Hillcats trailed by one entering the eighth when the FredNats (44-35) added insurance runs. Relief pitcher Elvis Jerez surrendered a leadoff triple to Young, and then Jeremy De La Rosa followed one batter later with a double that easily scored Young. De La Rosa, who advanced to third on a wild pitch, scored on Jerez’ second wild pitch of the inning to extend the lead.

Lara (2-4) picked up the win. He scattered seven hits over five innings and struck out five.

Fox and Durango had two hits apiece for the Hillcats, who are 5-8 in the second half of the season. Both of Fox’s hits were doubles.

Young had three hits. De La Rosa and Emiliani each went 2 for 4.