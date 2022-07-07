Hillcats' offense stymied by FredNats

Reid Johnston had everything working Thursday night. The Lynchburg starter was mixing his four-pitch arsenal well and the right-hander was fooling Fredericksburg’s batters.

The Hillcats didn’t provide Johnston with any offensive support.

Lynchburg was limited to two hits for the fifth time this season, Andry Arias’ RBI triple gave the Nationals the lead for good in the seventh inning, and Fredericksburg claimed a 3-1 win at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg.

Johnston didn’t factor into the decision despite posting a career-high 10 strikeouts. The North Carolina State product, a 19th-round selection of the Cleveland Guardians in the 2021 MLB Draft, scattered three hits, allowed one unearned run and walked one in a season-long six innings.

Johnston’s previous high in strikeouts was six on June 14 against Down East.

The Nationals (43-35) were unable to do much against Johnston, but took advantage against a pair of arms out of the Hillcats’ bullpen.

Brian Eichhorn (1-1) surrendered the go-ahead run on Arias’ triple.

Steven Williams, who accounted for the FredNats’ lone run in Wednesday’s loss, added an insurance run with an eighth-inning single against Samuel Vasquez that scored Yoander Rivero.

Nationals pitchers Mason Denaburg, Marc Davis, Marlon Perez and Todd Peterson combined on the two-hitter. Denaburg allowed one hit and struck out six over four scoreless innings, while Davis (2-1) gave up one earned run on one hit, walked two and struck out four over three frames.

Perez pitched a perfect eighth and Peterson recorded his second save.

The Hillcats (40-38) were held to two hits for the first time on the road. Salem (April 27 and May 1), Fredericksburg (May 8) and Columbia (May 27) limited the ‘Cats to two hits at Bank of the James Stadium.

Wilfri Peralta’s two-out double in the third inning was the Hillcats’ first hit, and Richard Paz had the second and final hit with a two-out single in the seventh that scored Jorge Burgos to tie the game at 1.

The two teams meet for Game 4 of the six-game series on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Lynchburg begins a six-game home stand against Charleston on Tuesday.