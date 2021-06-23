Hillcats outlast Red Sox in 10 innings

Yainer Diaz drove in the go-ahead run with one out in the 10th inning, Jaime Arias-Bautista struck out two in a perfect bottom half of the frame, and Lynchburg outlasted Salem 5-4 in the teams’ second extra-innings contest in as many games as part of a six-game series at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

The Red Sox (24-20) won 9-8 in 11 innings Tuesday night thanks to Nick Yorke’s walk-of single.

The Hillcats (23-19) made sure Wednesday night’s matchup didn’t get to the 11th inning.

Angel Martinez started the top of the 10th on second base and advanced to third on Gabriel Rodriguez’s sacrifice bunt.

Diaz laced a 1-0 offering off Cody Scroggins up the middle to easily score Martinez from third for the go-ahead run.

Arias-Bautista picked up his second save of the season by getting a pop-up and two strikeouts with a runner on second. Ten of his 11 pitches in the frame were strikes.

Diaz, Ike Freeman and Andres Melendez had two hits apiece for the Hillcats.

Liam Jenkins (2-0) picked up the victory by not allowing a hit in two innings of scoreless relief.

However, he blew the save in the eighth inning.

Jenkins entered with the bases loaded and no outs. He walked Eduardo Lopez on four pitches to force in the game-tying run, but struck out the next three batters he faced to keep the scored tied at 4.