Hillcats pitching implodes in seventh as Mudcats cruise to triumph

Lynchburg starter Juan Zapata kept the ball in the strike zone and allowed the Hillcats to remain close through six innings Saturday evening against Carolina.

The bullpen, however, was erratic, and the Mudcats capitalized in a big way.

Carolina took advantage of four hits, four walks and three stolen bases to score six times in the seventh inning, and the Mudcats cruised from there for an 11-2 triumph over the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium.

Mudcats designated hitter Felix Valerio, who delivered the big hit in the seventh inning, went 4 for 4 with six RBIs. He was one of five players with a multi-hit performance as Carolina rattled off 15 hits and drew eight walks to create scoring opportunities aplenty against Lynchburg.

The Hillcats (39-27) didn’t lose any ground in the Low-A East North Division standings, as first-place Salem (45-32) was bombarded by Kannapolis 7-3.

Zapata (1-3) exited after six innings in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts. He didn’t walk any batters, and that allowed the Hillcats to remain close despite being handcuffed by Mudcats starter Brandon Knarr.