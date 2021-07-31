Hillcats pitching implodes in seventh as Mudcats cruise to triumph

Lynchburg starter Juan Zapata kept the ball in the strike zone and allowed the Hillcats to remain close through six innings Saturday evening against Carolina.
The bullpen, however, was erratic, and the Mudcats capitalized in a big way.
Carolina took advantage of four hits, four walks and three stolen bases to score six times in the seventh inning, and the Mudcats cruised from there for an 11-2 triumph over the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium.
Mudcats designated hitter Felix Valerio, who delivered the big hit in the seventh inning, went 4 for 4 with six RBIs. He was one of five players with a multi-hit performance as Carolina rattled off 15 hits and drew eight walks to create scoring opportunities aplenty against Lynchburg.
The Hillcats (39-27) didn’t lose any ground in the Low-A East North Division standings, as first-place Salem (45-32) was bombarded by Kannapolis 7-3.
Zapata (1-3) exited after six innings in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts. He didn’t walk any batters, and that allowed the Hillcats to remain close despite being handcuffed by Mudcats starter Brandon Knarr.
Felix Valerio drove in both of the runs against Zapata with a first-inning single and third-inning sacrifice fly.
That all changed in the top of the seventh.
Trey Benton, the first to relieve Zapata, faced five batters and threw 21 pitches.
However, only five of those pitches were in the strike zone. The Mudcats (46-31) drew four walks and stole three bases against Benton in his brief ⅓-inning outing.
The deficit was only three runs with Jacob Forrester replacing Benton, but Valerio greeted him by pouncing on a 2-0 offering for a bases-clearing triple to right field.
Micah Bello and Ernesto Martinez capped the seventh-inning scoring with an RBI single and RBI double, respectively, as the lead swelled to 8-0.
Jhonkensy Noel, who went 3 for 4, got the Hillcats on the board with a solo homer in the seventh inning, and that was the only mistake Knarr (6-2) made over 6 2/3 innings.
He struck out 11, scattered six hits and allowed the one run.
Johnathan Rodriguez’s eight-inning single scored Christian Cairo that allowed the Hillcats to cut the deficit to 9-2.
Carolina finished the victory as Freddy Zamora and Valerio drew bases-loaded walks in the ninth.