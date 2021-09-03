Hillcats ride pitching, Melendez's homer to win over Pelicans

Four Lynchburg pitchers combined on a three-hitter, Andres Melendez hit a fourth-inning home run, and the Hillcats defeated Myrtle Beach 4-1 Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Lenny Torres Jr., Zach Hart, Alec Wisely and Alaska Abney allowed a combined three hits and struck out 14 to lead the Hillcats (52-54) to their second straight victory.
Torres struck out a season-high seven and allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks over four innings.
Hart (7-2) picked up the victory and struck out three in two perfect innings of relief.
Abney also struck out three over the final 1 2/3 innings to record his first save.
Melendez gave the Hillcats the lead for good with his three-run homer in the fourth inning. His eighth long ball of the season scored Korey Holland (2 for 3) and Jorge Burgos.
Angel Martinez provided an insurance run in the seventh. His single to left scored Milan Tolentino to give the Hillcats a 4-1 lead.
The Pelicans (53-53) scored their lone run in the third inning without recording a hit.
Christian Franklin was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning but was forced out at second on Ed Howard’s ground ball. Howard (1 for 5) advanced to second when Kevin Made (1 for 4) was hit by a pitch, and Owen Caissie drew a walk to load the bases.