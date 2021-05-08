Hillcats score late, back up solid pitching in victory over Nationals

Lynchburg’s bats were stymied by Fredericksburg’s starting pitching for the second night in a row.

The Hillcats, like Friday night, pounced on the bullpen late in Saturday’s contest.

Lynchburg scored six times over its final three at-bats, capped by Jhonkensy Noel’s three-run home run in the eighth inning, and the Hillcats claimed a 7-1 victory before an announced crowd of 1,173 at Bank of the James Stadium.

To say this new crop of Hillcats players are hot would be an understatement. They've scored 57 runs in five games, sport a .345 team batting average and have held the Nats to just 2.2 runs per game. They'll go for a six-game sweep of the Nats on Sunday.

The offense’s late explosion Saturday backed up a strong pitching performance. Sergio Morillo, Jaime Arias-Bautista and Daritzon Feliz combined on a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

The Hillcats (5-0) recorded nine of their 12 hits between the sixth and eighth innings against relievers Lief Strom and Troy Stainbrook.

Strom, who entered in the sixth, took the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five. Stainbrook allowed two hits against the three batters he faced.