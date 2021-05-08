Hillcats score late, back up solid pitching in victory over Nationals

Lynchburg’s bats were stymied by Fredericksburg’s starting pitching for the second night in a row.
The Hillcats, like Friday night, pounced on the bullpen late in Saturday’s contest.
Lynchburg scored six times over its final three at-bats, capped by Jhonkensy Noel’s three-run home run in the eighth inning, and the Hillcats claimed a 7-1 victory before an announced crowd of 1,173 at Bank of the James Stadium.
To say this new crop of Hillcats players are hot would be an understatement. They've scored 57 runs in five games, sport a .345 team batting average and have held the Nats to just 2.2 runs per game. They'll go for a six-game sweep of the Nats on Sunday.
The offense’s late explosion Saturday backed up a strong pitching performance. Sergio Morillo, Jaime Arias-Bautista and Daritzon Feliz combined on a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
The Hillcats (5-0) recorded nine of their 12 hits between the sixth and eighth innings against relievers Lief Strom and Troy Stainbrook.
Strom, who entered in the sixth, took the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five. Stainbrook allowed two hits against the three batters he faced.
Lynchburg took the lead for good when Noel scored on Yanier Diaz’s one-out single in the sixth inning. The Hillcats loaded the bases in the sixth, but Strom was able to escape that jam and keep the deficit at one run.
Yordys Valdes led off the seventh with a single and stole second. He scored on Will Bartlett’s two-out triple, and Bartlett scored five pitches later on Diaz’s single to right.
Noel’s homer, his third of the season, came with two outs and chased Strom (0-2).
Arias-Bautista (2-0) picked up the victory by allowing two hits and striking out five over three scoreless innings. Feliz recorded the save by allowing one hit and striking out four over the final two frames.
Morillo allowed one earned run, walked two and struck out five in four hitless innings.
The right-hander recorded three of his five strikeouts in the second inning, but that was also the frame in which the Nats (0-5) scored their lone run.
Morillo hit three batters and walked another. Geraldi Diaz, who led off the frame getting hit by a pitch, scored when Braian Fernandez was plunked with two outs and the bases loaded.
Morillo struck out Jeremy Ydens to escape the inning.
Korey Holland scored the Hillcats’ first run in the first inning. He stole third and scored on a throwing error by Diaz.
That was the lone blemish by Nats starter Rodney Theophile, who allowed the unearned run and two hits over four innings. Tanner Driskill threw a scoreless fifth inning.