Hillcats shut out Kannapolis to close series
Jorge Burgos rattled off four doubles and reached base in all six of his plate appearances, Lynchburg pitching recorded 20 strikeouts, and the Hillcats unleashed a 15-0 barrage on Kannapolis in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

The Hillcats (50-52) salvaged a series split with the Cannon Ballers (30-72). Lynchburg won the opener, Kannapolis followed with three straight triumphs, and the Hillcats closed with victories Saturday and Sunday.

Burgos went 4 for 4 and drew two walks. His four doubles — his firsts of the season — are the most by a Hillcats batter in a single game this season. His third double, which came in the fifth inning, drove in two runs to put Lynchburg ahead 13-0.

Andres Melendez went 3 for 5 and drove in Burgos on each of his three hits (first-inning triple, third-inning single and seventh-inning double).

Alexfri Planez went 3 for 5 with three RBIs. He started the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning and added an RBI single in the Hillcats’ six-run fourth inning.

The offensive onslaught was more than enough for a quartet of pitchers — Josh Wolf, Zach Hart, Alec Wisely and Cade Smith — who combined to strike out 20 batters, a new season record for the Hillcats.

Wolf struck out six straight batters between the first and third innings, and he finished with a career-high nine strikeouts in four innings. The former second-round selection allowed two hits, walked two and threw 42 of his 68 pitches for strikes.

Kannapolis first baseman Jayson Gonzalez and center fielder James Beard recorded the platinum sombrero in the loss — they both struck out four times in four at-bats.

Sunday’s triumph is the Hillcats’ first shutout victory since June 25 against Salem.

