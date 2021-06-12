Hillcats split doubleheader with Shorebirds

Lynchburg opened Saturday’s doubleheader against Delmarva on an euphoric high.

The Shorebirds needed one big inning in the nightcap to split the day’s games at Bank of the James Stadium.

Cody Farhat’s walk-off home run with two outs in the seventh inning lifted the Hillcats to a 2-1 victory in the opener. TT Bowens’ three-run homer capped a six-run fifth inning in the nightcap as the Shorebirds won 6-3.

The teams’ Friday doubleheader was rained out, and they had a second game Thursday washed out because of inclement weather.

Farhat’s first homer of the season gave the Hillcats (17-16) their first walk-off victory of the campaign.

The celebration was short lived as the Shorebirds (23-10) used a six-run fifth inning in the nightcap to erase a 2-0 deficit and win for the third time in four games this series.

The Hillcats led 2-0 thanks to a third-inning error that scored Eric Rodriguez, and his fourth-inning single scored Will Bartlett for the two-run advantage.

However, the Shorebirds used RBI hits from Jordan Cannon (triple), Darell Hernaiz (single) and Hudson Haskin (single) to take a 3-2 lead.