Hillcats strike late, complete series sweep of Fredericksburg

Johnathan Rodriguez’s two-run home run capped a four-run seventh inning as Lynchburg rallied to defeat Fredericksburg 8-4 and complete the season-opening six-game series Sunday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (6-0) trailed 4-3 entering the seventh.

Angel Martinez led off the inning with a triple. Jhonkensy Noel, who had homered in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday and went 2 for 4 Sunday, was intentionally walked and advanced to second on a defensive indifference.

Both runners scored when Yainer Diaz reached on a two-out throwing error by Gio Diaz to take a 5-4 lead.

Rodriguez (3 for 4) followed in the next at-bat with a towering homer to right-center field to cap the four-run frame.

The Hillcats capped the series sweep with an insurance run in the eighth when Julian Escobedo (2 for 5) singled to score Andres Melendez.

Andrew Misiaszek (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, walked one and struck out two to record the victory.

The Nationals (0-6) scored three first-inning runs in the first five games of the series. They pounced for three runs in the opening frame Sunday on Jake Randa’s bases-clearing double.