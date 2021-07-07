Hillcats struggle with runners on in loss to Mudcats

Lynchburg failed in its first five at-bats with runners in scoring position to record a hit Wednesday night against Carolina. The Hillcats’ final five tries ended with the same result.

Kent Hasler worked around a two-out double in the ninth to strike out Angel Martinez as the Mudcats outlasted the Hillcats, 4-2, in the second game of the six-game series at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

The futile hitting with runners in scoring position led to the Hillcats (26-28) losing for the ninth time in their past 10 games.

Lynchburg finished the game hitting 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

The lone hit came in the sixth inning on Miguel Jerez’s two-out double that scored Martinez from second base to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Gabriel Rodriguez and Alexfri Planez followed Jerez’s double by drawing back-to-back walks to load the bases, but Joey Matulovich escaped the jam by getting Andres Melendez to fly out.

Lynchburg had a pair of runners in scoring position with one out in the seventh, but Peyton Long limited the damage to one run.

Yainer Diaz’s groundout scored Yordys Valdes and Long got out of the inning by getting Johnathan Rodriguez to fly out.