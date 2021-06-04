 Skip to main content
Hillcats suffer fourth shutout loss in 2-0 setback to Red Sox
Lynchburg featured arguably Low-A East’s most dynamic offense throughout most of May.

The Hillcats’ bats, though, have suddenly quieted.

Three Salem pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over Lynchburg on Friday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (15-12) were shut out for the fourth time this season and the third time in the past six games.

Lynchburg averaged nearly seven runs per game through the season’s first 21 contests.

The Hillcats have scored 12 times in the past six games.

They only advanced runners into scoring position twice Friday night against Ryan Zeferjahn (1-3), Ryan Fernandez and Brandon Walter (second save).

The first came when Cody Farhat (2 for 3) stole second base in the fifth inning and was left stranded there. The second came in the eighth when the Hillcats had two on with one out, but Walter struck out Landy Pena and Christian Cairo to end Lynchburg’s threat.

The Red Sox (15-13) took the lead for good on Jaxx Groshan’s RBI single in the first inning that scored Ceddanne Rafaela.

Jecorrah Arnold added an insurance run with his solo homer in the seventh.

Jordan Jones (0-3) took the loss despite allowing only one earned run on six hits and striking out five in 5 2/3 innings.

