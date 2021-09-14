Hillcats top Nats to open final regular-season series

Gabriel Rodriguez hit a two-run home run, Aaron Davenport and Randy Labaut allowed only one hit over six scoreless innings, and Lynchburg opened its final series of the 2021 season with a 5-3 triumph over Fredericksburg on Tuesday at FredNats Ballpark in Fredericksburg.
Davenport, the starter, and Labaut (3-2) combined to allow one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings. Davenport struck out four in three hitless innings, while Labaut picked up the victory by surrendering one hit over his three frames.
Davenport, the sixth-round pick in this year’s MLB Draft out of Hawaii, has allowed three hits and four walks over nine scoreless innings in his three starts with the Hillcats. He has struck out 14.
Rodriguez’s homer gave the Hillcats (57-58) a 4-0 lead.
They took the lead for good with a two-run second inning that was highlighted by Miguel Jerez’s RBI single and Yordys Valdes’ sacrifice fly.
The Nationals (40-75) scored twice in the seventh against Yeury Gervacio to break up the shutout bid.
Jose Sanchez’s double scored Leandro Emiliani, and Sanchez scored on Steven Williams’ single.
Alaska Abney, who took over for Gervacio to record the final out of the seventh, surrendered an RBI single to Darren Baker that cut the Hillcats’ lead to 4-3.
Korey Holland went 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the ninth inning that scored Petey Halpin to give the Hillcats a two-run advantage.
Serafino Brito pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his first save.
Nationals starter Rodney Theophile (3-11) suffered the loss. He allowed four earned runs on six hits and struck out six over five innings.