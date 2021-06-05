Hillcats use big hits, Hart's relief appearance to end losing skid

Zach Hart struck out eight batters in four innings of relief, three of Lynchburg’s five extra-base hits scored runs, and the Hillcats ended a three-game losing streak by topping Salem 5-1 on Saturday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

Hart (1-1) entered in the fifth inning and promptly struck out the side. He recorded two strikeouts in the sixth, one in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

The right-hander also allowed Salem’s lone run on Joe Davis’ sixth-inning double that scored Stephen Scott to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Lynchburg (16-12) answered in the bottom of the sixth when Yordys Valdes laced a triple into left field to score Cody Farhat (2 for 4) and Alexfri Planez.

The Hillcats took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Yainer Diaz’s fielder’s choice and Hosea Nelson’s double.

Angel Martinez singled in the second to score Valdes (2 for 4) for a 3-0 advantage.

Hillcats starter Josh Wolf struck out three and allowed three hits in four scoreless innings. Jerson Ramirez pitched a perfect ninth.

Bradley Blalock allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out two in two innings to take the loss for Salem (15-14).