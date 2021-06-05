 Skip to main content
Hillcats use big hits, Hart's relief appearance to end losing skid
Zach Hart struck out eight batters in four innings of relief, three of Lynchburg’s five extra-base hits scored runs, and the Hillcats ended a three-game losing streak by topping Salem 5-1 on Saturday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

Hart (1-1) entered in the fifth inning and promptly struck out the side. He recorded two strikeouts in the sixth, one in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

The right-hander also allowed Salem’s lone run on Joe Davis’ sixth-inning double that scored Stephen Scott to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Lynchburg (16-12) answered in the bottom of the sixth when Yordys Valdes laced a triple into left field to score Cody Farhat (2 for 4) and Alexfri Planez.

The Hillcats took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Yainer Diaz’s fielder’s choice and Hosea Nelson’s double.

Angel Martinez singled in the second to score Valdes (2 for 4) for a 3-0 advantage.

Hillcats starter Josh Wolf struck out three and allowed three hits in four scoreless innings. Jerson Ramirez pitched a perfect ninth.

Bradley Blalock allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out two in two innings to take the loss for Salem (15-14).

Red Sox outlast Hillcats in 11 innings
Professional

Red Sox outlast Hillcats in 11 innings

Jecorrah Arnold scored the game-winning run in the top of the 11th, Christian Cairo grounded out with the tying run at third base in the bottom half of the frame, and Salem edged the Hillcats 3-2 at Bank of the James Stadium.

Red Sox get 3 prospects to complete Andrew Benintendi trade
Professional

Red Sox get 3 prospects to complete Andrew Benintendi trade

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Freddy Valdez from the New York Mets, and left-handers Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell from Kansas City on Friday to complete the three-team trade that sent outfielder outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals on Feb. 10.

