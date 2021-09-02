Hillcats use three-run fifth to top Pelicans

Angel Martinez and Alexfri Planez both homered, Jaime Arias-Bautista struck out 10 over 5 1/3 innings of relief, and Lynchburg defeated Myrtle Beach 7-3 Thursday evening at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Martinez’s two-run homer in the fifth inning capped a three-run frame in which the Hillcats (51-54) took a 4-1 lead they never relinquished.
Planez followed with a solo homer in the sixth to put the ’Cats ahead 6-1, and that was more than enough run support for Arias-Bautista (8-4).
The southpaw came out of the bullpen for the first time since June 26. He struck out 10, allowed three earned runs on four hits and did not walk a batter in his appearance.
Aaron Davenport made his Hillcats debut and struck out six over three scoreless innings. The Cleveland Indians’ sixth-round selection in this year’s MLB Draft made three appearances in the Arizona Complex League before his promotion to the Low-A East affiliate.
Davenport allowed two hits and walked one.
Petey Halpin joined Martinez as the only two Lynchburg batters with multiple hits. Halpin’s RBI triple was followed by Martinez’s homer in the fifth inning, and Halpin delivered a sacrifice bunt in the ninth that scored Miguel Jerez.
Owen Caissie hit a solo homer in the fourth for the Pelicans (53-52) that tied the game at 1.