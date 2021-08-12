Homers, strong pitching lift Hillcats over Shorebirds

Lynchburg failed in its three opportunities to convert with runners in scoring position Thursday night against Delmarva. A pair of home runs, though, were more than enough for the Hillcats to get back on track.
Johnathan Rodriguez and Andres Melendez each hit two-run homers, Jaime Arias-Bautista and two relief pitchers combined on a three-hitter, and the Hillcats topped the Shorebirds 5-1 at Bank of the James Stadium.
Rodriguez delivered the go-ahead blast with his two-run shot in the sixth inning that gave the Hillcats (44-43) a 2-1 advantage. Alexfri Planez followed two batters later with a double to center that scored Melendez, who reached on a walk, for a 3-1 lead.
Melendez’s two-run homer in the eighth came with two outs and put the ‘Cats ahead 5-1.
He connected on the first pitch of his at-bat to drive in Micael Ramirez, who also scored on Rodriguez’s blast in the sixth inning.
The Hillcats evened up the seven-game series against the Shorebirds (47-30) at two games apiece after Delmarva swept Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Delmarva rattled off 23 hits in those two victories but has managed five total hits in its two losses in the series.
Brauny Munoz and two relievers combined on a two-hitter in Tuesday’s series opener, and Arias-Bautista, Yuery Gervacio and Jacob Forrester handcuffed the Shorebirds Thursday night.
Arias-Bautista (7-3) allowed all three of Delmarva’s hits over six innings. He struck out five, and the only run he surrendered came on Willy Yahn’s homer in the sixth inning.
Gervacio walked four in his one-plus inning outing. He walked the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh but escaped by striking out Yahn on four innings.
Forrester retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings to record his first save of the season.
Ramirez, Rodriguez, Melendez, Planez and Christian Cairo had two hits apiece, and the five hitters accounted for 10 of the Hillcats’ 11 hits.
Shane Davis (4-5) allowed three earned runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief and was saddled with the loss.
The Hillcats only had runners in scoring position three times Thursday night.
Cairo advanced to second in both the third and fifth innings, but Gabriel Rodriguez and Korey Holland struck out to end the respective frames.
Planez advanced to third during Cairo’s sixth-inning at-bat, but Cairo grounded out.
The Shorebirds’ other two hits came on TT Bowens’ leadoff single in the second and Jean Carmona’s two-out triple in the fourth.
Carmona was stranded at third when Bowens grounded out.