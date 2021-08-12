Homers, strong pitching lift Hillcats over Shorebirds

Arias-Bautista (7-3) allowed all three of Delmarva’s hits over six innings. He struck out five, and the only run he surrendered came on Willy Yahn’s homer in the sixth inning.

Gervacio walked four in his one-plus inning outing. He walked the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh but escaped by striking out Yahn on four innings.

Forrester retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings to record his first save of the season.

Ramirez, Rodriguez, Melendez, Planez and Christian Cairo had two hits apiece, and the five hitters accounted for 10 of the Hillcats’ 11 hits.

Shane Davis (4-5) allowed three earned runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief and was saddled with the loss.

The Hillcats only had runners in scoring position three times Thursday night.

Cairo advanced to second in both the third and fifth innings, but Gabriel Rodriguez and Korey Holland struck out to end the respective frames.

Planez advanced to third during Cairo’s sixth-inning at-bat, but Cairo grounded out.

The Shorebirds’ other two hits came on TT Bowens’ leadoff single in the second and Jean Carmona’s two-out triple in the fourth.