Jerez's walk-off homer lifts Hillcats over Red Sox

Lynchburg first baseman Miguel Jerez ended Wednesday night’s game on the fourth pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Jerez clubbed a homer to lead off the ninth, and the Hillcats claimed a rare walk-off victory with a 5-4 victory over Salem at Bank of the James Stadium.
The first baseman connected on a 2-1 offering from Salem relief pitcher Devon Roedahl (7-3) that cleared the wall in left-center field.
Jerez helped the Hillcats (54-56) snap Salem's eight-game win streak and lifted Lynchburg to its first walk-off victory since Aug. 15. Gabriel Rodriguez’s two-out RBI single in the ninth inning lifted the ’Cats to a 2-1 triumph over Delmarva.
Cade Smith (2-3) picked up the victory by pitching a perfect ninth inning. He struck out all three batters he faced on 14 pitches.
Lynchburg scored four of its five runs off homers.
Korey Holland clubbed a two-run homer in the third inning to give the Hillcats a 2-0 lead, and Jorge Burgos’ solo shot in the fourth put Lynchburg ahead 3-2.
Salem (67-43) tied the game at 2 in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI double from Nick Decker and an RBI single from Matthew Lugo.
Alexfri Planez scored on a balk in the sixth inning to put the Hillcats ahead 4-3, but the lead was short lived, as Nicholas Northcut tied the game at 4 with a solo homer in the seventh inning.
Holland, Andres Melendez and Jerez had two hits apiece.
Aaron Davenport, Zach Hart and Serafino Brito combined to allow four runs (three earned) on five hits and struck out 13 over the first eight innings.
Salem starter Bradley Blalock allowed three earned runs on five hits, walked two and struck out three over five innings.
Decker went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.