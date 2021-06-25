Jones, Hillcats silence Red Sox

Jordan Jones and two Lynchburg pitchers combined for a seven-hit shutout, Angel Martinez drove in the game’s only run in the eighth inning, and the Hillcats edged Salem 1-0 on Friday evening at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.
Jones, Andrew Misiaszek and Trey Benton combined for the Hillcats’ second shutout of the season. The first came May 18 in a 2-0 victory at Myrtle Beach.
Jones, the Cleveland Indians’ 16th-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, matched his season long outing with 5 2/3 innings pitched. He scattered five hits, walked one and struck out a season-high six.
Misiaszek (2-1) allowed two hits and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings to record the victory.
Benton picked up his first save with a perfect ninth inning. He struck out one.
The Hillcats (24-19) took advantage of two hits, a wild pitch and an error to push across the game’s lone run against the Red Sox (24-21).
Eric Rodriguez led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a one-out wild pitch.
Martinez laced a single to center field to score Rodriguez.
Gilberto Jimenez misplayed the ball, but took advantage of Martinez’s aggressiveness on the base paths to throw him out at second base.
That inning accounted for two of the Hillcats’ five hits against a trio of Salem pitchers.
Ryan Fernandez (1-1) took the loss and allowed an unearned run on three hits, walked one and struck out three in two innings.
Salem finished with seven hits and had runners on second and third in the third and fourth innings. Jones, though, worked out of those jams to keep the score tied.
Lynchburg, winners of three straight, remained three games behind first-place Delmarva (28-16) in the Low-A East's North Division. The Hillcats return to action Saturday at 6:05 p.m. before wrapping the six-game series Sunday.