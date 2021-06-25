Jones, Hillcats silence Red Sox

Jordan Jones and two Lynchburg pitchers combined for a seven-hit shutout, Angel Martinez drove in the game’s only run in the eighth inning, and the Hillcats edged Salem 1-0 on Friday evening at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

Jones, Andrew Misiaszek and Trey Benton combined for the Hillcats’ second shutout of the season. The first came May 18 in a 2-0 victory at Myrtle Beach.

Jones, the Cleveland Indians’ 16th-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, matched his season long outing with 5 2/3 innings pitched. He scattered five hits, walked one and struck out a season-high six.

Misiaszek (2-1) allowed two hits and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings to record the victory.

Benton picked up his first save with a perfect ninth inning. He struck out one.

The Hillcats (24-19) took advantage of two hits, a wild pitch and an error to push across the game’s lone run against the Red Sox (24-21).

Eric Rodriguez led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a one-out wild pitch.

Martinez laced a single to center field to score Rodriguez.