Kannapolis shuts the door on Hillcats in ninth inning

Kannapolis closer Zach Cable intimidated the final two Lynchburg batters he faced Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
That was just enough for the Cannon Ballers to hold off the Hillcats and claim a rare winning streak.
Cable struck out Petey Halpin and Gabriel Rodriguez with the tying run at third base, allowing Kannapolis to edge Lynchburg 5-4 in the third of a six-game series.
Milan Tolentino led off the top of the ninth with a single off Cable. He advanced to second on Yordys Valdes’ sacrifice bunt and moved to third on a wild pitch.
Cable recorded his first save by striking out Halpin on six pitches and punching out Rodriguez on five pitches.
The loss is the seventh for the Hillcats (48-51) in their last nine games and dropped them to 10 games back of first-place Salem in the Low-A East North Division standings.
Twenty-one games remain in the regular season.
The Cannon Ballers (29-70) won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month. Kannapolis won three straight to open a seven-game series at Fayetteville on July 20 and 21, and the Cannon Ballers claimed only five victories in the 29 games between the two winning streaks.
The Hillcats led 3-0 after Korey Holland’s two-run homer in the third inning, and starter Jaime Arias-Bautista exited with a 3-1 lead after 5 2/3 innings. He allowed one unearned run on three hits, walked two and struck out six.
However, Zach Hart (5-2) blew his second save of the season by surrendering four runs in the seventh inning. He surrendered three consecutive run-scoring hits to Shawn Goosenberg, Bryan Ramos (3 for 4) and Adam Hackenberg as Kannapolis took a 5-3 lead.
The Hillcats cut the deficit to 5-4 on Holland’s RBI single that scored Alexfri Planez with two outs in the eighth.
However, the rally stopped there as Jorge Burgos was caught stealing home on an attempted double steal.
Hackenberg, the catcher, threw to shortstop Wilber Sanchez as Holland broke for second, and Sanchez quickly threw back to Hackenberg at the plate to tag out Burgos and end the inning.
Holland went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Garvin Alston (2-2) allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out two in two innings to pick up the victory.