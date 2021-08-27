Kannapolis uses big first inning to pound Hillcats

Lynchburg couldn’t have scripted a much more disastrous first inning than what unfolded Friday night. It was one the Hillcats were unable to recover from in yet another setback.

Kannapolis scored 10 times off three pitchers in the first inning, and the Cannon Ballers used the early bombardment to cruise to an 11-5 victory at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

The Hillcats (48-52) suffered their third consecutive loss and trail first-place leading Salem by 11 games in the Low-A East North Division standings.

The Cannon Ballers (30-70) have matched their longest winning streak of the season. They rattled off three straight wins four prior times this season.

The disastrous bottom of the first inning for Lynchburg erased an early lead it gained in the top of the frame. Korey Holland led off with a triple and scored on Gabriel Rodriguez’ sacrifice fly.

Hillcats reliever Jacob Forrester was shelled in his five-batter appearance. He surrendered four earned runs on three hits and one walk. He gave up back-to-back home runs to Bryan Ramos (3 for 5) and Adam Hackenberg (4 for 5), and then was ejected after hitting Jayson Gonzalez on the first pitch of that at-bat.