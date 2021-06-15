Martina lifts Nationals to walk-off victory over Hillcats

Junior Martina had driven in only one run in his last 50 at-bats dating back to May 25.

The Fredericksburg designated hitter picked the opportune time to finally bring a run home.

Martina’s two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Jake Boone for the walk-off victory as the Nationals edged Lynchburg 3-2 to open a six-game series Tuesday evening at FredNats Ballpark.

The victory is Fredericksburg’s first over the Hillcats this season. The teams hadn’t met since the season-opening series in Lynchburg in which the Hillcats outscored the Nationals 65-15.

Trey Benton recorded the first two outs of the inning for the Hillcats (18-17), but he was lifted after recording the second out for closer Jerson Ramirez.

Ramirez, however, was unable to retire any of the three batters he faced.

He intentionally walked Jeremy De La Rosa and walked Cole Daily to load the bases.

Martina turned on a 1-2 offering and laced a line drive to right field to easily score Boone from third.

Boone was running for Jose Sanchez, who reached on a one-out single.