Melendez's grand slam allows Hillcats to clobber Red Sox

Andres Melendez’s grand slam highlighted a five-run third inning and Lynchburg pulled away to claim an 11-4 victory over Salem on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium.
Melendez’ homer, his seventh of the season, gave the Hillcats (55-57) a 6-4 lead.
Angel Martinez went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer in the fifth inning that put Lynchburg ahead 9-4.
Alexfri Planez went 3 for 5 with an RBI single in the third inning and an RBI double in the seventh.
The Hillcats used five pitchers, and the four relievers combined on eight shutout innings.
Alec Wisley (2-2), Yeury Gervacio, Cade Smith and Alaska Abney combined to allow five hits, walk four and strike out 11.
The Red Sox (68-44) did all of their damage in the first inning.
Nicholas Northcut clubbed a grand slam over the right-center field wall to give Salem an early 4-0 lead. It was his 14th homer of the season.
The homer came with two outs in the frame. Salem scored six runs with two outs in the ninth inning in Thursday’s blowout victory.
The Red Sox went 3 for 10 with two outs over the final eight innings.
All three of those hits came against Smith in the seventh and eighth innings.
Antoni Flores and Angel Maita reached on back-to-back two-out singles in the seventh, and Smith walked Tyler McDonough to load the bases.
Smith was able to escape the jam by striking out Nick Decker on four pitches.
Smith had an eventful eighth inning, as well. He walked Matthew Lugo with one out, and Brainer Bonaci reached on a single. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a fielding error.
Alex Erro flew out on the first pitch of his at-bat to end the frame.
Lynchburg starter Lenny Torres was lifted after the first inning. He allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks, and he struck out two.
Salem relief pitcher Yasel Santana (2-1) suffered the loss after facing seven batters in the third inning. He allowed five hits (highlighted by Melendez’s grand slam), walked one and got a flyout.
Milan Tolentino drove in Melendez with an eighth-inning double.
Gabriel Rodriguez and Micael Ramirez had two hits apiece for the Hillcats.