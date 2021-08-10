Munoz, two relievers combine on two-hitter in Hillcats' series-opening win over Delmarva

Brauny Munoz has spent a good portion of the season getting stretched out to become a starter in the Lynchburg Hillcats rotation. There have been more rough patches than smooth sailings, but the 20-year-old right-hander has shown the deeper into games he pitches, the more effective he is on the mound.
The staff’s patience in his development was rewarded with a stellar start Tuesday against Delmarva.
Munoz took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and combined with two other pitchers on a two-hitter as the Hillcats opened a seven-game series with the Shorebirds by claiming a 5-1 triumph at Bank of the James Stadium.
The sterling outing for Munoz (3-2) came one week after he was roughed up for eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings at Salem.
Munoz, though, has proven this season that if he is able to get through the fifth inning, he is able to keep the Hillcats (43-41) in the game.
He allowed one unearned run in his Tuesday start and lowered his ERA to 2.49 in starts in which he pitches at least five innings. (He has an ERA of 40.50 in his other two starts that lasted a combined 3 1/3 innings.)
Munoz was particularly effective Tuesday against the Shorebirds (45-39) by keeping the ball in the strike zone and not allowing any of his three walks to come around to score.
He threw 52 of his 80 pitches for strikes to help him match the longest start of his career he set twice in the 2018 season with the Dominican Summer League Indians. In both of those appearances, he did not allow a run, and he came within one out Tuesday of not allowing a run in a start for the first time this season.
Trevor Kehe broke up Munoz’s no-hit bid by lacing a 0-1 offering into left field for a line-drive single to lead off the sixth inning. He advanced to second when Lamar Sparks drew a one-out walk, and both advanced into scoring position on a passed ball by catcher Micael Ramirez.
Hernaiz’s groundout scored Kehe to tie the game at 1.
Jhonkensy Noel broke the tie with his 11th homer of the season to lead off the sixth inning, and another insurance run was added soon after.
Johnathan Rodriguez followed with a double and advanced to third on Miguel Jerez’s groundout and later scored on Gabriel Rodriguez’s sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead.
Angel Martinez’s triple scored Yordys Valdez for a 4-1 lead in the seventh, and Martinez scored when Noel reached on a passed-ball third strike.
Daritzon Feliz allowed an eighth-inning leadoff double to Ryne Orgen for the Shorebirds’ second and final hit, and Cade Smith pitched a perfect ninth inning to secure the triumph.