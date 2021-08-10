Munoz, two relievers combine on two-hitter in Hillcats' series-opening win over Delmarva

Brauny Munoz has spent a good portion of the season getting stretched out to become a starter in the Lynchburg Hillcats rotation. There have been more rough patches than smooth sailings, but the 20-year-old right-hander has shown the deeper into games he pitches, the more effective he is on the mound.

The staff’s patience in his development was rewarded with a stellar start Tuesday against Delmarva.

Munoz took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and combined with two other pitchers on a two-hitter as the Hillcats opened a seven-game series with the Shorebirds by claiming a 5-1 triumph at Bank of the James Stadium.

The sterling outing for Munoz (3-2) came one week after he was roughed up for eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings at Salem.

Munoz, though, has proven this season that if he is able to get through the fifth inning, he is able to keep the Hillcats (43-41) in the game.

He allowed one unearned run in his Tuesday start and lowered his ERA to 2.49 in starts in which he pitches at least five innings. (He has an ERA of 40.50 in his other two starts that lasted a combined 3 1/3 innings.)