Ninth-inning rally lifts Hillcats over Red Sox

Lynchburg was three outs away from dropping another game to Low-A East North Division leader Salem. Then, the bats came to life.
The Hillcats’ offense exploded for seven runs on six hits in the ninth inning, highlighted by two-run singles from Petey Halpin and Micael Ramirez, and they rallied from a four-run deficit to stun the Red Sox 9-7 in the second of a six-game series Wednesday evening at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.
The victory allowed the Hillcats (41-38) to gain a full game on the Red Sox (47-33), and the deficit is now 5 ½ games.
The rally began against Salem relief pitcher Alexander Montero, who was entering his second inning of relief after pitching a perfect eighth and holding a 6-2 lead.
Gabriel Rodriguez pounced on the first pitch of the frame for a single, and he advanced to third on Alexfri Planez’s double to left.
Korey Holland rattled off the third straight hit to open the ninth with a single that scored Rodriguez to cut the deficit to three runs.
Halpin (2 for 4) followed two batters later with a line-drive single to left to score Planez and Holland, and Miguel Jerez’s two-out single scored Halpin to tie the game at 6.
Jerez’s single chased Montero (1-2), but the Hillcats didn’t stop there.
Ramirez greeted Devon Roedahl with the go-ahead single that scored Jhonkensy Noel and Jerez (3 for 5) for an 8-6 advantage.
Ramirez, who advanced to third on a throwing error on the play, scored on a wild pitch to give the ’Cats a three-run advantage.
Jacob Forrester (1-0) faced the minimum in two innings of relief and retired the side in the ninth to record the victory.
Rodriguez (3 for 5) and Holland (2 for 3) gave the Hillcats a 2-1 lead in the second inning, but the Red Sox tied the game at 2 in the third on Alex Erro’s RBI single.
Gilberto Jimenez (5 for 5) and Matthew Lugo (2 for 3) had RBI doubles in the sixth inning against Hillcats reliever Zach Hart as Salem used a three-run frame to take a 6-2 lead.