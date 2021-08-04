Ninth-inning rally lifts Hillcats over Red Sox

Lynchburg was three outs away from dropping another game to Low-A East North Division leader Salem. Then, the bats came to life.

The Hillcats’ offense exploded for seven runs on six hits in the ninth inning, highlighted by two-run singles from Petey Halpin and Micael Ramirez, and they rallied from a four-run deficit to stun the Red Sox 9-7 in the second of a six-game series Wednesday evening at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

The victory allowed the Hillcats (41-38) to gain a full game on the Red Sox (47-33), and the deficit is now 5 ½ games.

The rally began against Salem relief pitcher Alexander Montero, who was entering his second inning of relief after pitching a perfect eighth and holding a 6-2 lead.

Gabriel Rodriguez pounced on the first pitch of the frame for a single, and he advanced to third on Alexfri Planez’s double to left.

Korey Holland rattled off the third straight hit to open the ninth with a single that scored Rodriguez to cut the deficit to three runs.

Halpin (2 for 4) followed two batters later with a line-drive single to left to score Planez and Holland, and Miguel Jerez’s two-out single scored Halpin to tie the game at 6.